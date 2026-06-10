Who is Rynia Kando? ‘AGT’ Season 21 singer wows judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more

A singer walked onto the ‘AGT’ stage with a bizarre idea involving stubbing her toe, and the judges couldn't stop laughing

‘America’s Got Talent’ has welcomed every kind of performer imaginable over the years. Still, there's always someone who arrives with a concept so unexpected that it catches both the judges and audience completely off guard. That was exactly the case when Rynia Kando stepped onto the stage during the June 9 episode of Season 21 auditions. At first, Kando seemed like another aspiring singer hoping to impress the panel. What followed, however, was something entirely different. She combined comedy, impressions, and music into one unusual routine. Kando explained that she would demonstrate how various celebrities might react if they accidentally stubbed their toe. To begin, Kando introduced her version of Christina Aguilera. “This is how Christina Aguilera would stub her toe,” Rynia announced before delivering the impression.

She walked directly into a stool on purpose and then launched into a dramatic vocal reaction that closely resembled Aguilera’s famous singing style. The judges appeared intrigued from the start. Simon Cowell watched closely as the act unfolded, clearly entertained by the unusual concept. Sofia Vergara looked slightly unsure during the opening moments, perhaps trying to figure out exactly where the performance was heading. Still, even she couldn't help smiling as the impressions continued. Kando then switched gears and tackled another global superstar. “This is how Ariana Grande would stub her toe,” she said before performing her version of the pop singer's reaction. The impression included the soaring high notes that have become one of Grande's trademarks. As the contestant hit the exaggerated vocal runs, Cowell appeared increasingly impressed.

A still of Rynia Kando from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @ryniakando)

“Oh wow,” he quietly mouthed while watching the performance. The surprises kept coming. Rather than stopping after one or two impressions, Kando continued moving through a growing list of famous personalities. Kourtney Kardashian received the toe-stubbing treatment, and Lady Gaga was next. Each celebrity came with their own exaggerated reaction. By the time she wrapped up her performance, the crowd was fully invested. Howie Mandel was Kando's biggest supporter. “I loved it. You are hysterical, you are talented. I got a feeling your life is gonna change tonight, you're gonna be working so hard you're gonna be limping,” Mandel told her.

A still of Rynia Kando from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @ryniakando)

Mel B agreed that the act had entertaining elements, although she felt there was room for improvement. “Okay, so it was funny, but it could have been even funnier. I liked it, but I think you need a little bit more showmanship,” she said. Cowell, meanwhile, offered one of the night's most enthusiastic reviews. “It was hilarious because the impressions were hilarious, and secondly, even though it was annoying, it was great annoying. And then it got to the point where I was thinking who are you gonna do next?” Cowell said. When it was time to vote, Kando received support from three of the four judges. Vergara, Mandel, and Cowell voted yes. Mel B was the lone dissenter, giving the act a no. Fortunately for Kando, three approvals were more than enough to secure her place in the next stage of the competition.