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Did you miss ‘Office Romance’s post-credits scene? Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix movie ending explained and more

'Office Romance' features a post-credits scene showing that it was not just Jackie and Daniel who were breaking office rules.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Jacqueline "Jackie" Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) and Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) from 'Office Romance' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Jacqueline "Jackie" Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) and Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) from 'Office Romance' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Office Romance' has topped the Netflix Charts and made several fans swoon in the process. The movie follows AirCruz CEO Jacqueline 'Jackie' Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) and company lawyer Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein, also co-writer) falling head over heels for each other. The catch is: their company has a strict dating policy prohibiting co-workers from dating. At the end, the duo throw caution to the wind and announce their relationship to the entire office. They also change the company's HR rulebook, allowing inter-office relationships as long as they are declared. The rule change sets in motion the post-credits scene that reveals the current state of many main players. 

Still of Jackie and Daniel from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Jacqueline "Jackie" Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) and Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)

The post-credit scene is set in George Dudek's (Tony Hale) HR office. It reveals Jackie and Daniel are engaged. The couple is planning a destination wedding, and everyone in the office is invited. George is handed one relationship disclosure after another, in light of the newly engaged duo's major rule change. Apparently, it was not just Jackie and Daniel who were hiding their relationship; many others were also involved in dalliance, and for much longer. The most startling revelation was from Sydney Bloom (Betty Gilpin), who spent most of the movie pregnant. She previously informed the other characters that the pregnancy was a result of artificial insemination. In the post-credits scene, it is revealed that Marcus (Malik Elassal) from the mailroom is the father. They have been together for around a year-and-a-half. Looking back, the movie has several subtle clues about the relationship. From the first interaction to Marcus looking keenly at Sydney after she joins work, there was something more under the surface. 

Still of Sydney from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Sydney Bloom (Betty Gilpin) from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)

Clair (Mary Wiseman) and Heather (Natalie Ortega), along with Rachel (Michelle Hurd) and Peter Vance (Bradley Whitford), also come clear about their relationships. Caroline (Jackie Sandler) and co-worker Gary, Maggie (Ali Stroker) and Henry (Donald Elise Watkins) are shown embarking on romances. Dave (Scott Seiss) also makes the concerning revelation that he has been involved with many colleagues. George himself is seen spending time with co-worker Frederick (Brian Gallivan). Seems like Jackie and Daniel's undeniable chemistry freed many to follow their own hearts. 

Still of Jackie and Daniel from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Jacqueline "Jackie" Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) and Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) from 'Office Romance' (Image Source: Netflix)

'Office Romance' was released worldwide on June 5 by Netflix, and though critics were not particularly elated, the audience has embraced it with open arms. The movie currently sits at the No. 1 spot on the English film list with 20.9 million views. Lopez, who was the only choice for the movie's leading lady, expressed her excitement about this achievement on her social media. Lopez, Goldstein, Joe Kelly, Aaron Ryder, and Andrew Swett are billed as producers of the venture. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, Pamela Thur and Courtney Baxter serve as executive producers. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix

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