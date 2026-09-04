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‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?

The group finds a possible way to steer through the multiverse, but three competing teams send its journey off course.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom examines the unfinished device as Bert, Denise and Kripke look on in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)
Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom examines the unfinished device as Bert, Denise and Kripke look on in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

Stuart Bloom, Denise, Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke finally learn why repeated jumps have not taken them back to their own universe in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7. The machine can move them between realities, but it cannot direct them to the route they need. Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter never finished the device, leaving the group to travel without a way to steer. Their latest discovery offers a plan, though getting home remains out of reach.

Episode 7, titled ‘Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment,’ begins after the group arrives back at the comic book store. This version of the world comes with a problem serious problem. Everyone can hear everyone else’s thoughts here. As secrets surface, Stuart studies the machine’s instructions and realizes the group has been moving sideways through parallel universes. They instead need to travel along the time axis, return to the point before Stuart damaged the device and prevent the disaster.

Alternate versions of Bert, Stuart, Kripke and Denise carry the multiverse device in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)
Alternate versions of Bert, Stuart, Kripke and Denise carry the multiverse device in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The machine still needs the equivalent of a steering wheel, and the missing technology may be inside Caltech’s engineering department. The group encounters an alternate Ramona Nowitzki, played by Riki Lindhome, and learns that Howard Wolowitz does not exist in this reality. They also find Melissa Rauch’s Bernadette Rostenkowski, who never became a microbiologist. This Bernadette remained in the pageant world and now teaches dance at a strip mall.

Co-creator Chuck Lorre told TVLine that the idea grew out of Bernadette’s established childhood. “There’s a ‘Sliding Doors’ element here where you take one turn early on, and you have an entirely different life,” he said in the interview. Bernadette’s Miss California Quiznos 1999 title also gets a callback when Bert and Kripke eat Quiznos at the comic book store. Meanwhile, the group gets past Ramona by filling their minds with songs so she cannot hear Stuart’s plan.

Inside the engineering department, Stuart’s team finds lab-coated versions of themselves working on another machine. When the doubles disappear inside a bubble, the original group follows and is pulled through realities seen earlier in the season. A third team then arrives, this time made up of military versions of Stuart, Denise, Bert and Kripke. The soldiers steal a device, starting another chase across the multiverse.

Stuart, Denise, Bert and Kripke find themselves surrounded by soldiers in a war-torn universe in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)
Stuart, Denise, Bert and Kripke find themselves surrounded by soldiers in a war-torn universe in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The pursuit takes Stuart’s group into a war-torn reality, which they escape by activating the machine again. They land in a comic book store, but the jump has turned all four of them into centaurs. Kevin Sussman revealed that the markings on centaur Stuart were modeled after his real-life dog.

The ending confirms that understanding the problem is not the same as solving it: the group may now know what the machine lacks, but they still cannot control where it sends them. With the season finale set for September 24, finding the missing navigation technology remains their clearest path home.

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