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How is Raj alive? ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episode 6 ending explained

Raj’s warning forces Stuart to face his role in the multiverse crisis before another jump creates a new problem.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) returns with a warning in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episode 6 (Image Source: HBO Max)
Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) returns with a warning in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episode 6 (Image Source: HBO Max)

A romantic night in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ now comes with cud chewing. Episode 6 dropped Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke into a reality where humans evolved from cows, giving them four stomachs and a taste for grass. Stuart is ready to stop jumping between universes and build a life with Denise, but the sudden arrival of Kunal Nayyar’s Raj disrupts that plan. His return also raises an obvious question after viewers watched another version of him die earlier in the season.

The Raj in the cow-human universe is not the one who died in the post-apocalyptic reality. He is another variant of the ‘Big Bang Theory’ character, just as the show has introduced different versions of Stuart and the rest of the group across the multiverse. Episode 6 makes it clear that this Raj is another version of the character, not the one who died. This Raj belongs to the latest universe and has become a doomsday survivalist who understands that worlds are disappearing.

Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) in episode 6 of ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ (Image Source: HBO Max)
Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) in episode 6 of ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ (Image Source: HBO Max)

Raj tells Stuart and Denise that the galaxy GN-z11 and other star systems at the edge of the universe have already vanished. The destruction may not reach them for another few hundred years, so Stuart initially treats it as a problem that will occur after his lifetime. Raj’s information still changes the stakes of their journey because the damage is no longer limited to odd realities or failed jumps. The fractures are erasing parts of existence and will eventually consume the whole universe.

The warning becomes harder to ignore when Stuart encounters the alternate version of himself at the comic book store. This Stuart is a projection from a nearby collapsing universe, and he explains that the original Stuart became quantum-entangled with the accident that fractured the multiverse.

The projection tells him, “You are the only one who can save the universe.” Stuart is not given a complete repair plan, but the connection explains why the mission cannot simply be handed to someone else.

Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and Denise (Lauren Lapkus) encounter an alternate version of Stuart in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episode 6. (Image Source: HBO Max)
Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and Denise (Lauren Lapkus) encounter an alternate version of Stuart in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episode 6. (Image Source: HBO Max)

He still argues that he never chose to become a hero and should be allowed to stay in a world where he and Denise can settle down. Denise reframes the decision by telling him, “I just think anyone can be a hero if they’re trying to make life better for other people.”

Her point matters because the people depending on Stuart include future generations across every surviving reality. He finally accepts that walking away would leave countless people across the multiverse without a future. Stuart and Denise order a quantum echo of the original device and resume the mission.

A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: HBO Max)
A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: HBO Max)

Their jump takes them into the space where Bert and Kripke have been trapped in an endless fall, allowing the two devices to connect and carrying all four travelers to another universe.

The new world looks ordinary until they discover that everyone can hear everyone else’s thoughts. 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' episode 7 therefore begins with the group reunited and Stuart committed to saving the multiverse, but with privacy gone as they search for their next move.

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