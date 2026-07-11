‘Blue Bloods’ spinoff ‘Boston Blue’ finally sets Season 2 release date in a new promo

Danny Reagan is heading back to Boston sooner than expected, as a new promo appears to reveal when the hit ‘Blue Bloods’ spinoff returns.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to return to Boston. A new CBS premiere week promo, shared by a fan account on Instagram, appears to have revealed that ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 9, putting the police drama back on television almost exactly one year after its debut. While CBS has yet to make a formal announcement, the promotional clip points to an October launch that closely mirrors the show’s first season. ‘Boston Blue’ originally premiered on October 17, 2025, and wrapped up its 20-episode run on May 22, 2026. With Season 2 now seemingly set for October 9, the network appears to be sticking with the same fall rollout that worked for the freshman season. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ spinoff centers on Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), who traded New York for a fresh start with the Boston Police Department after years serving with the NYPD. One of the biggest changes in Danny’s life has been his partnership with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). Their working relationship became one of the driving forces behind Season 1, with both detectives learning to trust each other while tackling difficult investigations across Boston. Season 2 will have plenty of unfinished business waiting when it returns. The first season ended on a tense note after Lena’s boyfriend became the target of what appeared to be a deliberate attack. A mystery driver slammed into his vehicle, sending it off the road and into the water before disappearing. The finale never confirmed whether he survived.

A 'Boston Blue' still featuring Donnie Wahlberg and Mika Amonsen (Image Source: Instagram | @bostonbluecbs)

Lena also has her own recovery ahead, as she was shot while on duty during the closing stretch of Season 1. That means the new episodes will likely pick up as she deals with the physical and professional consequences of that life-changing incident. Those two storylines alone give the writers plenty to work with once the series returns this fall. The second season is also expected to continue building Danny’s relationships with both old and new faces. One connection that has become increasingly important is his bond with his son, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen). Sean (then played by Andrew Terraciano) first appeared in ‘Blue Bloods’, and his expanded role in ‘Boston Blue’ has allowed viewers to see a different side of Danny outside the badge.

A 'Boston Blue' still featuring Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez (Image Source: Instagram | @bostonbluecbs)

The series has also welcomed familiar members of the Reagan family from time to time. Bridget Moynahan has returned as Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan. Marisa Ramirez has also appeared as Maria Baez, Danny’s former NYPD partner, now his girlfriend. Beyond the returning ‘Blue Bloods’ favorites, ‘Boston Blue’ has built its own cast around Danny’s new home. Gloria Reuben stars as Mae Silver, while Maggie Lawson plays Sarah Silver. Marcus Scribner appears as Jonah Silver, and veteran actor Ernie Hudson portrays Reverend Edwin Peters. For now, CBS has not officially confirmed the premiere date or released a full trailer for the new season. Still, the appearance of the premiere-week promo suggests that the wait for official confirmation may not be much longer.