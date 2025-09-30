‘The Voice’ turns tense as Niall Horan betrays Michael Bublé after spa worker’s stunning audition

Michael Bublé was left hurt when Niall Horan betrayed him in a tense 'The Voice' Season 28 moment

Michael Bublé and Niall Horan's bromance hit a roadblock in the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28. After winning the last two seasons, it's apparent that Buble's competitive spirit is at an all-time high in Season 28. However, the Grammy winner was left "hurt" and "astonished" when fellow coach Horan blocked him. Tension was rising so high that it sent across a clear message that in the high-stakes arena of 'The Voice', friendships are hard to maintain.

A still of Niall Horan poses on the sets of ‘The Voice’ Season 23 (Image Source: Instagram | @niallhoran)

Notably, up until Week 3 of the Blind Auditions, the two had been showcasing a lighthearted bromance where Bublé even joked about showing Horan his underwear and playfully put him in a "penalty box" for "looking too good," as per TV Line. But things took a turn when contestant Sadie Dahl, a spa worker with a laid-back vibe, delivered a solid performance of Black Pumas' 'Colors.' All the coaches were impressed, and sensing competition, Horan decided to block Bublé in hopes of landing her on his team.

The gamble backfired when Dahl ultimately chose Snoop Dogg as her coach, leaving Bublé frustrated and their bromance looking a little rocky. Bublé admitted he was stunned after losing spa worker Dahl to a block from fellow coach Horan. "When Sadie came out and I heard that voice, I knew she was a real frontrunner," Bublé said, adding, "You can imagine my astonishment and hurt when I realized that Niall Horan … had blocked me." Horan, however, conceded that the move didn't pay off, saying, "I wasted my block."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Reportedly, NBC is packing even more excitement into 'The Voice' Season 28 by stretching out the Blind Auditions across two nights this week. On Monday, September 29, fans can tune in for Night 3 of the Blind Auditions, a full two-hour episode starting at 8/7c as per Entertainment Now. Then, on Tuesday, September 30, NBC is delivering a double dose of 'The Voice.'

First, at 8/7c, viewers will get a recap episode of Night 3, giving everyone a chance to relive the standout performances and funniest moments. Immediately after, at 9/8c, the action continues with Night 4 of the Blind Auditions, where even more contestants will step up to prove they’ve got what it takes to earn a chair turn and land a coveted spot on one of the coaches' teams.