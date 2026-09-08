‘Heat 2’ adds ‘Adolescence’ star for Michael Mann's sequel

The Netflix actor is linked to Robert De Niro's original role, though his character has not been officially confirmed.

Michael Mann's 'Heat 2' has added another star to its cast, months after he was first linked to one of the film's biggest roles. The actor comes to the project after starring in Netflix's 'Adolescence,' which he also co-created and produced.

Back in July, TheWrap reported that Stephen Graham was in talks to play a younger Neil McCauley, the thief played by Robert De Niro in the original film. That part remains rumored, as Variety noted that the roles have not been confirmed. Graham has officially signed on, but the reported connection to De Niro's character has yet to be confirmed.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stephen Graham with the Leading Actor Award for Adolescence during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Graham is expected to appear alongside a reported cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jason Clarke, and Odessa Young. TheWrap reported that DiCaprio would play Chris Shiherlis, a character originally played by Val Kilmer, while Bale would take on Al Pacino's role as LAPD detective Vincent Hanna. The outlet also said filming was expected to begin in November.

Mann wrote the screenplay from the 2022 novel he co-authored with Meg Gardiner. The book serves as both a prequel and a sequel, moving between the years leading up to 'Heat' and the aftermath of its bank robbery. It revisits the early lives of McCauley and Hanna while continuing Shiherlis' story after he survives the events of the first film.

That structure allows new actors to play younger versions of some characters while also carrying the original story forward. Mann will return to direct, and the movie is set to receive a theatrical release.

Christian Bale attends 'THE BRIDE!' premiere on March 3, 2026, in New York City; Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025, in Cannes, France (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by David Jon; (R) Photo by Andreas Rentz)

The original 'Heat' earned more than $187 million worldwide following its release in 1995. TheWrap reported that the budget at Warner Bros. had reached $200 million before being reduced to approximately $170 million. The production is also expected to receive nearly $40 million through California's tax incentive program and film across multiple continents.

Mann and Jerry Bruckheimer are producing 'Heat 2' alongside United Artists' Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, while Eric Roth and Shane Salerno will serve as executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios picked up the project after Warner Bros. dropped it amid budget concerns.