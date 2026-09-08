MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Heat 2’ adds ‘Adolescence’ star for Michael Mann's sequel

The Netflix actor is linked to Robert De Niro's original role, though his character has not been officially confirmed.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Michael Mann attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Michael Mann attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Michael Mann's 'Heat 2' has added another star to its cast, months after he was first linked to one of the film's biggest roles. The actor comes to the project after starring in Netflix's 'Adolescence,' which he also co-created and produced. 

Back in July, TheWrap reported that Stephen Graham was in talks to play a younger Neil McCauley, the thief played by Robert De Niro in the original film. That part remains rumored, as Variety noted that the roles have not been confirmed. Graham has officially signed on, but the reported connection to De Niro's character has yet to be confirmed.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stephen Graham with the Leading Actor Award for Adolescence during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stephen Graham with the Leading Actor Award for Adolescence during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Graham is expected to appear alongside a reported cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jason Clarke, and Odessa Young. TheWrap reported that DiCaprio would play Chris Shiherlis, a character originally played by Val Kilmer, while Bale would take on Al Pacino's role as LAPD detective Vincent Hanna. The outlet also said filming was expected to begin in November.

Mann wrote the screenplay from the 2022 novel he co-authored with Meg Gardiner. The book serves as both a prequel and a sequel, moving between the years leading up to 'Heat' and the aftermath of its bank robbery. It revisits the early lives of McCauley and Hanna while continuing Shiherlis' story after he survives the events of the first film.

That structure allows new actors to play younger versions of some characters while also carrying the original story forward. Mann will return to direct, and the movie is set to receive a theatrical release.

Christian Bale attends 'THE BRIDE!' premiere on March 3, 2026 in New York City; Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by David Jon; (R) Photo by Andreas Rentz)
Christian Bale attends 'THE BRIDE!' premiere on March 3, 2026, in New York City; Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025, in Cannes, France (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by David Jon; (R) Photo by Andreas Rentz)

The original 'Heat' earned more than $187 million worldwide following its release in 1995. TheWrap reported that the budget at Warner Bros. had reached $200 million before being reduced to approximately $170 million. The production is also expected to receive nearly $40 million through California's tax incentive program and film across multiple continents.

Mann and Jerry Bruckheimer are producing 'Heat 2' alongside United Artists' Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, while Eric Roth and Shane Salerno will serve as executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios picked up the project after Warner Bros. dropped it amid budget concerns. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ unveils new cast members in latest trailer
MOVIES

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ unveils new cast members in latest trailer

'Godzilla Minus Zero' brings a new threat as the iconic monster returns in the sequel to the acclaimed Japanese blockbuster.
20 minutes ago
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Remain’ sets release date in M. Night Shyamalan’s sinister new trailer
MOVIES

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Remain’ sets release date in M. Night Shyamalan’s sinister new trailer

Tate and Wren’s budding romance unravels when she vanishes before his eyes in the film’s first footage.
39 minutes ago
Sam Altman’s OpenAI drama 'Artifical' sets release date
MOVIES

Sam Altman’s OpenAI drama 'Artifical' sets release date

Luca Guadagnino’s 'Artificial' is heading to theaters with a star-studded cast and a story rooted in the AI industry.
3 hours ago
What did Elizabeth Holmes do? ‘You Can See Everything’ revisits Theranos founder’s fall from grace
MOVIES

What did Elizabeth Holmes do? ‘You Can See Everything’ revisits Theranos founder’s fall from grace

Elizabeth Holmes let a camera crew into her house for one last project before reporting to prison
12 hours ago
When does 'Street Fighter' come out? Everything we know about Jason Momoa's action comedy
MOVIES

When does 'Street Fighter' come out? Everything we know about Jason Momoa's action comedy

Jason Momoa stars as Blanka in the new Street Fighter movie, alongside Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Callina Liang.
1 day ago
Gary Oldman drops major update on James Bond casting: ‘They have picked...’
MOVIES

Gary Oldman drops major update on James Bond casting: ‘They have picked...’

The next James Bond may have been chosen as Amazon MGM prepares its next 007 film, and Gary Oldman revealed a major update on its casting.
1 day ago
Kane Parsons set to return for A24’s ‘Backrooms 2’
MOVIES

Kane Parsons set to return for A24’s ‘Backrooms 2’

The reported deal would make the sequel Parsons’ next film as A24 prepares to revisit its box-office horror hit.
1 day ago
Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ gets release window as trailer reveals first look
MOVIES

Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ gets release window as trailer reveals first look

The secret screening for the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, was held at the Telluride Film Festival.
1 day ago
Will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? The A24 movie leaves a major clue about what’s next
MOVIES

Will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? The A24 movie leaves a major clue about what’s next

‘Onslaught’ shares hints at a sequel, as Adam Wingard’s end-credit clues and comments suggest Celeste’s story could continue.
3 days ago
‘Star Wars’ movies are finally moving forward after years of silence
MOVIES

‘Star Wars’ movies are finally moving forward after years of silence

Two long-delayed ‘Star Wars’ movies have resurfaced in Production Weekly, suggesting a revamp in the production of the long-awaited projects.
3 days ago