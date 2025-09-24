Trio leaves ‘The Voice’ coaches fighting after four chair turns — and who they chose will surprise you

It's a no-brainer, country artists eventually choose country coaches on 'The Voice' unless they're blocked. However, Dek of Hearts made a surprising move on the NBC singing competition. During the premiere episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, which aired on September 22, the three-person band, which consists of Dylan, Emily, and Kollin (hence "Dek"), performed a spectacular rendition of 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' by Jo Dee Messina. Though Dek of Hearts have been performing together for 14 months, their voices merged magically and they ended up securing a four-chair turn from the coaches.

And all four coaches turned their chairs for Dek of Hearts even before their first verse was over. When Snoop Dogg was asked to share his views on the band's audition, he had nothing but good things to say. According to NBC, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker said, "I couldn’t even sit down. I wanted to hee-haw and yee-yaw. Y’all gave me the country Holy Ghost." While referring to his experience with One Direction, Niall Horan shared, "I've been in a band, so I know how much you practice with that stuff."

As Horan pitched himself to the group, he went on to say, "I know this is a tough ask. I know it's Reba, but please like [pointing his finger towards himself]." Soon after, Reba McEntire entered the chat and quipped, "Okay, it's my turn to talk." Horan interrupted McEntire mid-sentence, saying, "But what about me?" to which the 'Queen of Country' replied, "Ignore him, totally. I love with all my heart three-part harmony. It touches the core of my being. I can't tell you how important this is to me for y'all to be on my team. He's cute but...Snoop, I was talking about you. Oh, my gosh. Y'all are going to make it to the finals and on my team. I hope, hope, hope."

Michael Bublé, who had been silent till now, chimed in, "This is so unfair. So she may be one of the most prolific, iconic singers in the history of America. But think of how many Bublé-bies will be made all over." But McEntire asked the studio audience, "I have a question: Fans, what do y'all think? Who should they go with?" At that point, many fans pulled out cards that featured McEntire's face on them. An impressed Dogg said, "When I say she got fans, she got fans."

Meanwhile, Dek of Hearts took their own sweet time to make a final decision. When the band members announced their choice in unison, their answer shocked everyone. "Team Niall!" they said. McEntire couldn't believe what had just happened, and she fell to the ground. While looking at the cameras, Horan said, "Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history. If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music artist, you’re doing something right." On the other hand, McEntire quipped, "He won The Voice two years in a row, and now he’s the king of the 4-chair turn?" For the unversed, 'The Voice' Season 28 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.