These 42 dancers combined acrobatics and emotion in stunning routine that earned Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’

Team Recycled’s explosive dance earns them a fast pass to the ‘AGT’ Semifinals.

The competition is getting fiercer than ever on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2025, but one troupe just managed to leapfrog the nerves of elimination and secure a direct path to the Semifinals. Team Recycled, the explosive dance collective blending breakdancing, theatrical choreography, and razor-sharp synchronization, stole the spotlight during the fourth quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 9. And thanks to Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer, they are now officially one step away from the million-dollar prize. Quarterfinals night four brought together a wide mix of performers, each with dreams of advancing.

The stage saw Mike Munz flex his strength in a muscle act, Crash Adams belt out their signature harmonies, The TT Boys risk it all with gravity-defying acrobatics, and The Funkateers Dancers deliver infectious energy. Meanwhile, the Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir filled the theater with uplifting voices that had audience members swaying along. It was a stacked lineup, but as the evening wore on, some viewers felt that one truly game-changing performance had yet to arrive. That changed the moment Team Recycled stormed into view. Their entrance alone broke the mold: starting in the middle of the audience before sweeping onto the stage in perfect formation.

From there, it was a relentless cascade of flips, freezes, and choreographed explosions of energy that never missed a beat. What set them apart wasn’t just their athleticism, but their sheer polish. Every move hit like clockwork, every transition was seamless, and the sheer number of dancers moving as one created a visual spectacle that drew gasps from the crowd. The response was immediate. Three of the judges rose to their feet in thunderous applause, with Sofía Vergara opting to remain seated but visibly impressed. The real surprise, however, came from Mandel. He leaned forward, visibly animated, and delivered what became the night’s defining moment.

“Tonight was quite disappointing because I was looking for an act that would step it up. I was looking for an act that could possibly win this whole thing and nobody else has been able to step it up,” Mandel told them, as quoted by Billboard. “Then I thought to myself, can they do it? And the answer is yes!” Before giving his fellow judges a chance to chime in, Mandel slammed the Golden Buzzer. The theater erupted as confetti showered down, and Team Recycled’s 42 members huddled together in tears and celebration. For them, the weeks of rehearsals and the pressure of competing had paid off in the biggest way possible: an automatic spot in the 'AGT' Semifinals.

For fans at home, it was the kind of electric television moment the series is built on. The following evening, Wednesday, Sept. 10, America’s vote determined which other acts from the night would keep their 'AGT' dreams alive. Out of the dozens who performed, seven acts were sent home, while three more secured their place in the Top 11. As per NBC, joining the advancing lineup are The TT Boys, Zak Mirz, and the Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir. These finalists will return to the 'AGT' stage on Tuesday, Sept. 16, where the Top 11 battle it out for a place in the semifinals. With the Finals drawing closer, the stakes have never been higher.