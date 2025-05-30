From one ‘cute’ opening to full-blown chaos — this Filipino crew left the ‘AGT’ panel in disbelief

"I'll tell you what, it just grew and grew and grew using the whole room," Howie Mandel shared.

Recently, a Filipino dance crew wowed the 'America's Got Talent' judges. In the premiere episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which was released on May 27, 2025, Team Recycled, a dance crew hailing from Berlin, Germany, stunned the judging panel with their jaw-dropping hip-hop and breakdancing routine. Throughout their performance on the NBC talent competition, all the members of the dance troupe were in perfect sync with one another, and they managed to execute their hip-hop choreography brilliantly. Following their performance, which featured some spectacular acrobatics and stunts, they received a standing ovation from three judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Soon after, Mel B said, "Team Recycled, you've got these three on their feet." As per Gold Derby, when Mandel was asked to share his viewpoints on Team Recycled's performance, he went on to say, "It's perfect for Season 20. It's perfect, and I'll tell you what, it just grew and grew and grew, using the whole room. This is the biggest stage in the world. You used more than the stage. You used the room, and that was amazing."

Subsequently, Cowell agreed with Mandel's remarks and quipped, "I totally agreed with what Howie said. This is how you achieve great things by doing great things. Seriously, for me it was perfection because when it first started, oh Christ, it was just a few people on stage, and then it just turned into an event." Later on, Vergara echoed the same sentiments by saying, "It was perfect. It had everything. The element of surprise. I was like Simon at the beginning, 'Oh, this is going to be cute.' But no, it became spectacular."

When 'AGT' uploaded the video of Team Recycled's audition on YouTube, the fans of the show flocked to the comments section and showered the dance group with compliments. One social media user wrote, "As an ad adjudicator for dance competitions for the last 30 years, I’m extremely impressed with this group. Very innovative and genius concept. Excellent choreography and beautiful performance!" Another user exclaimed, "Wow! Wow! Wow! This is a great performance! I got so many different emotions by enjoying it! Thanks to all involved."

Followed by a third user who penned, "Team Recycled is one of the best dance groups of AGT!" Another fan commented, "I loved the beginning, and I'm often bored with dance, but I found it mesmerizing. The beginning dance was my favorite part of the act. It was all good, but to me there was a magical flow to the choreography and great skills too. But I guess everyone is different in how they see things and how they feel."

This is not the first time that a Filipino dance group has set the 'AGT' stage on fire with their killer dance moves. During Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent,' which premiered in 2022, Urban Crew from Las Piñas City delivered a daring acrobatic routine on the show and earned a standing ovation from the judges. In the latest season of 'AGT,' another Filipino-American artist named Jessica Sanchez will be seen trying to win over judges with her singing skills. Before this, Sanchez appeared on Season 11 of 'American Idol,' where she finished as the runner-up, and now she's ready to take over the 'AGT' stage.