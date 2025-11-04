‘The Voice’ contestant leaves Snoop Dogg ‘in a trance’ with ‘mesmerizing’ Billie Eilish cover

"I couldn't even move," Snoop Dogg shared after the stunning performance on 'The Voice'

The competition on 'The Voice' Season 28 is intensifying with each new episode. With the ongoing Knockout rounds, participants are bringing out their A-game to impress coaches and viewers alike. In the latest episode, Niall Horan was unable to hold back his praise for his talented team member. Snoop Dogg also joined in, applauding the singer and admitting that his performances "put me in a trance."

In the Knockouts Episode 2 on Monday, November 3, Horan paired frontrunner Aiden Ross against teammate Liam Von Elbe. While Ross performed Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" and Liam Von Elbe performs The Fray's "Over My Head (Cable Car)" during The Voice Knockouts.

During rehearsals, Horan praised Ross' technical skill, noting he had "control over both ends of his voice." Mega Mentor Joe Walsh was equally impressed, exclaiming, "That song—who would even want to try and do this? That guy's good." Agreeing, Horan replied, "Fact," as per NBC.

After the performance, Horan admitted, "No one knows what to do or say, and that's a good thing," while Walsh added, "The technique was just perfect. You didn't show off." Though performing solo was new for Ross, he shared that he's long been part of an active a cappella group he calls "corny in the best way possible." Looking back on his Voice journey, he said, "The confidence that I've gained from this show has been immeasurable." After the performance, Reba McEntire also praised Ross's vocal range as "crazy."

Snoop Dogg was equally blown away, saying, "Aiden Ross, when you were singing, I was stuck like a dump truck; I couldn't even move. It put me in, like, a trance... The way you sing and the way you handle that record, you sound like you could win The Voice, and that's no cap. That's just real talk." Even Michael Bublé was so impressed he couldn't contain himself. "Usually I write notes, but I lost my pen, so I didn't. Your performance was so good, I threw my pen at Niall. I threw it in anger and a little bit of jealousy," he said. Horan humorously responded, "It hurt, by the way."

Horan praised his team member, saying, "Aiden, it's a master class what you just did there. It's very easy to have a voice like yours and be like, 'Look at me!' But you don't. You stand there at the mic stand, and you just sing the song, and you make great choices." Horan then awarded Ross the knockout win, calling him "arguably the best singer in the competition." Notably, 'The Voice' is moving to a new time slot starting Monday, November 3, as per USA Today. The show will now air at 9 pm ET instead of 8 pm ET. This shift follows NBC's recent decision to reduce the show's schedule from two nights a week to one.