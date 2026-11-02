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Dave Bautista reveals how much weight he has gained to play Kratos in ‘God of War’

Dave Bautista, who looks unrecognizable, began weight training in September after being cast as the Norse god, following Ryan Hurst’s exit from the series
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Dave Bautista attends The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere/ A still of Kratos from GOW games (Cover Image Source: (R) Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth/ (L) Santa Monica Studio )
Dave Bautista attends The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere/ A still of Kratos from GOW games (Cover Image Source: (R) Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth/ (L) Santa Monica Studio )

Dave Bautista is putting in the work to play Kratos in the upcoming 'God of War' adaptation. In a recent Instagram story, the former WWE professional shared the incredible physical transformation he has undergone to portray the iconic character. The story saw the actor showing off his body, and the text read, "Gained 20 lbs for GOW." He was wearing a 'God of War' T-shirt, while a sticker reading "250!" appeared on the Story, suggesting that his current weight is 250 lbs.

Dave Bautista posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @davebautista)

In September, Bautista shared a post announcing that he had started weight training for his role in the upcoming adaptation. The video featured him giving a Kratos-inspired roar as the caption read, “Third week into weight training again. Two more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin’ a bike!” Bautista was cast as Kratos in August, replacing Ryan Hurst, who was ruled out due to an on-set injury. Hurst tore his bicep and needed surgery. His recovery would have pushed production back to 2027, which the team wanted to avoid.

Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ first look image (Image Source: Instagram | @godofwaronprime)

According to Variety, filming began in February but stopped due to the injury. It will seemingly restart sometime in 2026, but all of Hurst's scenes will be reshot. Prime Video has already renewed the adaptation for two seasons, which will be filmed back-to-back. “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human,” the adaptation's logline read. The series will reportedly adapt the two most recent 'God of War' video games, which feature Kratos and Atreus battling the Norse gods.


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