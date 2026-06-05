‘Power: Legacy’ lands series order at Starz and the New York-based spinoff will see familiar faces reunite

Tommy Egan has conquered Chicago, but a return to New York could change everything

Starz is keeping the ‘Power’ universe alive and kicking, and this time, two fan-favorite characters are joining forces once again. The network has officially handed a series order to ‘Power: Legacy’, a new spinoff that will bring back Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick. According to Deadline, Gary Lennon has been tapped to lead the project as showrunner and executive producer. Lennon is no stranger to the franchise, having worked on ‘Power’ and most recently overseeing ‘Power Book IV: Force’. He will guide the new series under executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The upcoming drama picks up after the events of the ‘Power Book IV: Force’ finale, which reunited Tommy and Tariq in a way many fans had been hoping to see.

The pair worked together to overcome their latest obstacle, and before they went their separate ways, Tariq floated an idea that could change both of their futures. He said that Tommy’s skills and experience could be useful back in New York if he ever decided to leave Chicago. By the end of ‘Force,’ Tommy had achieved something he spent years chasing. He tied up loose ends in Chicago, defeated his rivals, and positioned himself at the top of the city’s criminal hierarchy. Now, the official synopsis of ‘Power: Legacy’ confirms that Tommy ultimately chooses to head back to New York. Once there, he joins forces with Tariq, and together they set their sights on taking control of the city. Meanwhile, one question many fans are asking involves Tommy’s personal life, particularly what happened to his girlfriend Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora pose for a promo photo (Image Source: Instagram | @forcestarz)

During the final stretch of ‘Force’, a pregnant Mireya left Chicago while Tommy wrapped up unfinished business. The series never provided a definitive answer about her destination. Tommy believed she may have traveled to Mexico to stay with relatives and keep herself safe. However, viewers have spent months coming up with theories. A popular idea among fans is that Mireya headed to New York instead. Some have speculated that she may have sought protection through Tommy’s mother, Kate (Patricia Kalember). With Tommy now returning to New York in ‘Power: Legacy’, the show could finally provide more clarity on the situation. Behind the scenes, the creative team features several familiar names from the franchise. Lennon will run the series using a pilot script he co-wrote with Kendra Chapman Davis.

Davis previously worked on ‘Power Book IV: Force’ and was also part of the ‘Designated Survivor’ team. The production itself is a joint effort between Starz and Lionsgate Television. A number of veteran ‘Power’ figures are also remaining involved as executive producers. Franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp will executive produce through her company, End of Episode. 50 Cent will continue his role through G-Unit Film and Television, while Mark Canton will executive produce through Canton Entertainment. Davis, Joseph Sikora, and Chris Selak are also attached as executive producers. Meanwhile, Michael Rainey Jr. will serve as a producer on the series in addition to reprising his on-screen role.