Zack Snyder set to re-imagine legendary sci-fi classic ‘Escape From New York’

Zack Snyder to take the director’s chair for the remake of the 1981 classic movie ‘Escape From New York,’ centered around S.D. ‘Snake’ Plissken.

Zack Snyder is returning to his roots. The celebrated director is currently working on an indie drama named 'The Last Photograph,' a passion project set in the South American mountains, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is a far cry from the zombies, superheroes, and starships he has dealt with in his career-making ventures like 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Dawn of the Dead.' The director is expected to revisit the action genre with the upcoming revival of the popular 1981 movie 'Escape From New York.' He is expected to both direct the venture and pen its script.

Still of Snake from 'Escape From New York' (Image Source: AVCO Embassy Pictures | Everett Collection)

The original movie focused on S.D. 'Snake' Plissken (Kurt Russell), an eye-patch-wearing anti-hero. The story takes place in an alternative universe where Manhattan has been turned into a maximum-security prison. Snake was captured in prison due to connections with a Federal Reserve robbery. The former military hero was then tasked with protecting the U.S. President when the latter lands on the island prison with sensitive information. In the process, Snake faces gangs, the army, and ex-associates. In 1981, the project turned a massive profit, collecting $50 million worldwide against a $6 million budget. The success led to a sequel 15 years later, named 'Escape from L.A.'

As per Deadline, StudioCanal announced the project back in April at CinemaCon. StudioCanal currently has the movie's rights along with John Carpenter, the director and co-writer of the original movie. The movie is apparently a priority for the production house, which wants to establish itself as a major franchise player in the industry. Carpenter will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming project. Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are set to produce the movie through their overall deal with StudioCanal. Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are now on board as producers, via their company Stone Quarry. The intended movie is reportedly being made for the big screen. The plot of the upcoming movie has been kept under wraps.

Zack Snyder attends the "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" (Image Source: Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole / Staff)

However, it is not the first time a remake has been attempted. According to AV Club, New Line was involved in a revival attempt during the early 2010s, with 'Underworld' director Len Wiseman and then 'Melania' director Brett Ratner. Actors like Gerard Butler, Jeremy Renner, and Tom Hardy were roped in at various points to play Plissken. Along with 'Escape from New York,' Snyder is also involved with an MMA movie titled 'The Brawler,' in which he is collaborating with UFC president Dana White and the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. He is also bringing a movie about the LAPD to Netflix. CAA and Sloane Offer are currently representing Snyder.