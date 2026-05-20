When will 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 5 release? Starz teases brutal finale in new trailer

The network also released a string of first-look images to heighten the intrigue ahead of the final season of the hit crime drama.

Fans of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' will not have to wait any longer to find out if Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) killed his mother, Raq Thomas (Patina Miller). Starz dropped the first trailer for the fifth and final season of the riveting crime drama, and making a return is Raq. The series will premiere on Friday, June 12, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays. The network also released a string of first-look images to heighten the intrigue.

"If you didn't hate me before, you're gonna hate me now," Kanan can be heard in a voiceover. The clip sets up what can rightly be described as an explosive end to the 'Power' prequel series. Also shown in the trailer is a quick glimpse at Kanan and Breeze's (Shameik Moore) new business venture, and their partnership with Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods), Breeze's aunt and uncle. The biggest "whoop" moment is when it is seen that Raq is alive, though parties are gunning for her to die. Setting the tone was also a conversation between Kanan and Raq. "You ain't never have an enemy like me, Kanan," Raq says, and a sharp response follows: "I've had you as an enemy my whole life." With multiple storylines operating in tandem, the biggest question leading into the final season is who survives in the end. Fans will know that Kanan lives well into the original 'Power' series.

Patina Miller as Raq in a still from ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 5 (Image Source: Starz)

The official logline for 'Raising Kanan' reads, "Now, in Season Five, Kanan's true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies." "As his relationship with Raq reaches a point of no return, and any chance of reconciliation becomes a distant memory, war is inevitable. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze, the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous business. Many sacrifices will be made, whether it's the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan's pursuit of power. After all, this isn't the end for Kanan Stark. It's just the beginning."

Wendell Pierce as Snaps in a still from ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 5 (Image Source: Starz)

Starring alongside the aforementioned names are: London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Hailey Kilgore as Laverne 'Jukebox' Thomas, Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti, Joe Pantolliano as Pino Bernardi, and Leslie Grossman as Florence 'Flossie' Sigel. On the production front, Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for the last season. Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Mark Canton, and Chris Selak round up the list of EPs.