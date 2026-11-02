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'Marshals' Season 2 casts two 'SEAL Team' alums and they're set to debut sooner than you think

One of the new characters joining Season 2 may be connected to Andrea's arc
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'SEAL Team' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Trae Patton)
A still from 'SEAL Team' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Trae Patton)

'Marshals' has added some new faces to its cast. According to TV Line, Judd Lormand and Beau Knapp will recur in the spin-off's ongoing sophomore installment. Lormand will play Eddie, a Homeland Security Investigations officer from New York staying in Montana for a high-profile trial. As per Eddie's character description, he is "Grounded, a father and former athlete, not afraid to hop into the fray, Eddie appreciates a straight answer and admires an operator with strong instincts and guts."

A still of Andrea from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

Eddie could be connected to Andrea's arc. Ash Santos teased in an interview with Decider that her character will visit New York after finding new information about her late father. The new information may have come from Eddie. "Someone comes up to her at a certain point and says something because they knew the precinct that her father worked in, and it unearths all of this information that she didn’t know before," the actress stated. "As she starts digging into her father’s murder, she finds that there was an entire situation she had no idea about. He was almost leading a double life. It ends up taking her to New York, where she really feels a desperate need to try and get answers and uncover this part of her life that has affected her so much. I think for the fans, it’ll be really cool for them to see Dre go back to New York."

Judd Lormand posing in front of the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @juddlormand)

Knapp will play Eric, the leader of a farming cult group. The group comes under scrutiny when it is suspected of running a large counterfeit alcohol operation. According to the character description, Eric is "a master manipulator with a God complex, eerily calm in tense situations; Eric is a sharp reader of vulnerable people who use their weakest points to control them." Through these roles, the actors are reuniting with their 'SEAL Team' showrunner.

Beau Knapp posing in front of the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @beauknapp)

Spencer Hudnut, who currently serves as the showrunner of 'Marshals,' previously held the same position for the last five seasons of 'SEAL Team.' During that time, he worked with both Lormand and Knapp. Lormand played Commander Eric Blackburn while Knapp portrayed Officer Drew Franklin. Since 'SEAL Team' ended in 2024, Lormand has worked on 'Tyler Perry's Duplicity' and 'Cape Fear.' Meanwhile, Knapp was a series regular on another Taylor Sheridan hit, 'Tulsa King.' Both characters will begin their stints on November 22. 'Marshals' currently airs new episodes every Sunday on CBS.

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