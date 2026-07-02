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‘Dutton Ranch’ taps ‘SEAL Team’ creator as Season 2 showrunner after Chad Feehan’s exit

The 'SEAL Team' creator will lead the Beth and Rip spinoff's second chapter after its record-setting Paramount+ debut.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Cole Hauser from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still of Cole Hauser from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

‘Dutton Ranch’ is heading into its Season 1 finale with a new showrunner in place for the next chapter. Benjamin Cavell, best known for creating ‘SEAL Team,’ has joined the Paramount+ drama as showrunner for Season 2 after Chad Feehan’s exit. Feehan, who created the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff based on characters created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, served as the show's first-season showrunner. The change comes just as the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler-led series prepares to close out its nine-episode debut run on Friday.

A still of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
A still of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

The timing makes the update important for ‘Yellowstone’ fans because ‘Dutton Ranch’ has already secured its future at Paramount+. The series premiered on May 15 and was renewed for Season 2 in June after a strong launch. According to Paramount+, the first two episodes drew 12.9 million global views in their first seven days, making it the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history. The show also delivered 2.9 million total viewers during its two-episode Paramount Network debut, giving the franchise another major TV win after ‘Yellowstone.’

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Cavell’s arrival gives the spinoff an experienced name as it moves beyond its first season. He created ‘SEAL Team,’ which aired for seven seasons across CBS and Paramount+, and also created MGM+’s ‘The Institute,’ based on Stephen King’s novel. He co-created the Paramount+ limited series ‘The Stand’ and previously wrote for shows including ‘Justified,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘Sneaky Pete,’ and ‘Godfather of Harlem.’ Feehan’s exit had already become a talking point before the series premiered. He stepped away from running the show before its May launch, though he remains credited as creator and executive producer for Season 1. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who reprise their roles as Beth and Rip, addressed the shake-up in a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Hauser said, “Showrunners change all the time,” while Reilly said the team “finished this season together” and called it a difficult but satisfying show to make.

‘Dutton Ranch’ follows Beth and Rip after the events of ‘Yellowstone,’ as they try to build a future away from the ghosts of Montana. The series follows Beth and Rip after the events of 'Yellowstone' to South Texas, where they face new conflicts and a ruthless rival ranch determined to protect its empire. Finn Little also returns as Carter, while the cast includes Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening. Hauser and Reilly are also among the series' executive producers. The official setup for ‘Dutton Ranch’ remains focused on the couple’s attempt to start over while being pulled into a new fight for survival. 

An image of Beth and Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
An image of Beth and Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

As for what this means for the larger ‘Yellowstone’ universe, the change means Season 2 has a creative lead as Paramount continues expanding the Yellowstone franchise through multiple connected series. ‘Dutton Ranch’ also arrives at a time when Paramount is relying on the ‘Yellowstone’ brand through multiple connected stories. Cavell’s hiring gives Season 2 a clear creative lead before production on the next chapter moves forward. ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 finale will stream on Paramount+ on July 3. The series is available to watch on Paramount+, with episodes also airing on Paramount Network. Season 2 has been renewed, but Paramount+ has not announced a release date for the next installment yet.

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