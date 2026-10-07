‘The Voice’ Season 30 Battle Rounds begin as Riley Green makes his first tough elimination

Ferryn and Brinkley took on Brandy Neelly in ‘The Voice’ Season 30's first Battle Round

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 6 saw all four coaches’ teams fill up with 12 artists each. The reality show then moved into its first Battle Round, which began earlier than expected. Notably, each team has a celebrity guest mentor for the Battle Rounds, with Carly Pearce serving as Team Riley’s mentor. Riley Green was the first to send his artists onstage. Brandy Neelly went head-to-head with the duo, Ferryn & Brinkley Wright, and they met the guest mentor during rehearsals. They chose to perform Miranda Lambert’s 'Mama’s Broken Heart,' and Carly noted that it was a “quirky, weird” song.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring (L-R) Ferryn Wright, Brandy Neelly, and Brinkley Wright (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Cory Osborne)

After the first Battle Round performance of the season, Riley told Ferryn and Brinkley, “The performance was great. I am glad I got to be a small part of it creatively and get to rehearse with y’all. I knew it was going to be really good from that acoustic setting and all the energy you had.” He added, “I knew it was going to be tough. Ferryn & Brinkley, there’s two of y’all, y’all are family, y’all have harmonies that are going to be extremely tight, and they were. It is an advantage, but Brandy, you did make me a cake, and there’s an advantage there, too. It is going to be painful for me either way.”

​After much deliberation, Riley chose Ferryn and Brinkley, noting that it was his first time making such a decision and that it was “tough.” As for Brandy, the coach added, “Brandy did an awesome job with that song. She’s a great talent, and I enjoyed working with her, but I had to go with Ferryn & Brinkley. They have a really strong chance of making it past Cut Week, and they are the only duo on the show.” He added that while Ferryn and Brinkley were “super talented” individually, their ability to sing together and their tight “harmony” made them “a real contender” on the show.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Brandy Neelly (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Cory Osborne)

As a result, Brandy was eliminated from ‘The Voice’ Season 30. Notably, the 'Cut Week' Riley mentioned is the biggest round of eliminations on the NBC show. After the Top 12 is finalized, America will vote for one final artist to join the Live Shows. Fans can stream new episodes of the reality show on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on NBC.