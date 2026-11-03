Who was eliminated from ‘The Mob’ tonight? One player is whacked as Harry Jowsey targets Joe Gorga

The Don suspected one contestant of developing a connection with Demi Engemann

Episodes 3 and 4 of ‘The Mob’ featured a second player getting “whacked” from the show. The earlier episodes witnessed Joe Gorga becoming The Don, after which he chose to eliminate Bella Palk. The recently released episodes, titled 'This Is a Deadly Game' and 'Going to War,' saw ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli get eliminated. This happened after The Don suspected Bruno of developing a connection with Demi Engemann. Since The Don was also in an alliance with ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star, he was unhappy about Bruno potentially forming an alliance with her as well.

Joe had two choices: to send either Bruno or Aida Turturro home. Their performance during the family jobs task was not too impressive, and didn’t earn Joe more money. Later, when Debi Mazar confronted Joe about his decision to whack Bruno, he responded, “I didn’t whack Bruno. You all whacked Bruno.” In a confessional, he shared, “I have to protect myself. Now, I’m switching the narrative, and I’m putting it on them. I’m putting them all against each other.” He also told the cameras why he had really decided to whack Bruno. ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani told him about Bruno’s close relationship with Demi. “She was starting to build an alliance. The strategy is to keep Demi alone in an alliance so she’s loyal to me and only me,” added Joe.

A still from ‘The Mob’ (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

Notably, throughout Episode 3, Joe remained The Don, as most participants voted for him to stay in power. However, not everyone was happy with Joe continuing to reign as The Don. Harry Jowsey had been eyeing The Don position himself. Apart from him, Chelsea and Maria Georgas also felt a new Don should take over. The two formed an alliance with Harry, promising to vote for him in the upcoming ceremony. Notably, William Belli also wanted to become The Don. While discussing potential participants for the position, Maria said she was “scared” of having Harry in power.

After Demi learned about Harry’s plans of becoming The Don, she shared the same with Joe. She also told him to whack Harry next, before he could take over. However, when Harry met Joe, he told him about Aida wanting to take over his position, which confused Joe. Things are set to get even more interesting next week, when viewers will see another participant get whacked. They will also find out who takes over as The Don and whether Joe manages to remain in power.