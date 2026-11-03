MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who was eliminated from ‘The Mob’ tonight? One player is whacked as Harry Jowsey targets Joe Gorga

The Don suspected one contestant of developing a connection with Demi Engemann
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills from ‘The Mob’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi; (R) Hulu)
Stills from ‘The Mob’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi; (R) Hulu)

Episodes 3 and 4 of ‘The Mob’ featured a second player getting “whacked” from the show. The earlier episodes witnessed Joe Gorga becoming The Don, after which he chose to eliminate Bella Palk. The recently released episodes, titled 'This Is a Deadly Game' and 'Going to War,' saw ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli get eliminated. This happened after The Don suspected Bruno of developing a connection with Demi Engemann. Since The Don was also in an alliance with ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star, he was unhappy about Bruno potentially forming an alliance with her as well.

Joe had two choices: to send either Bruno or Aida Turturro home. Their performance during the family jobs task was not too impressive, and didn’t earn Joe more money. Later, when Debi Mazar confronted Joe about his decision to whack Bruno, he responded, “I didn’t whack Bruno. You all whacked Bruno.” In a confessional, he shared, “I have to protect myself. Now, I’m switching the narrative, and I’m putting it on them. I’m putting them all against each other.” He also told the cameras why he had really decided to whack Bruno. ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani told him about Bruno’s close relationship with Demi. “She was starting to build an alliance. The strategy is to keep Demi alone in an alliance so she’s loyal to me and only me,” added Joe.

A still from ‘The Mob’ (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

Notably, throughout Episode 3, Joe remained The Don, as most participants voted for him to stay in power. However, not everyone was happy with Joe continuing to reign as The Don. Harry Jowsey had been eyeing The Don position himself. Apart from him, Chelsea and Maria Georgas also felt a new Don should take over. The two formed an alliance with Harry, promising to vote for him in the upcoming ceremony. Notably, William Belli also wanted to become The Don. While discussing potential participants for the position, Maria said she was “scared” of having Harry in power.

After Demi learned about Harry’s plans of becoming The Don, she shared the same with Joe. She also told him to whack Harry next, before he could take over. However, when Harry met Joe, he told him about Aida wanting to take over his position, which confused Joe. Things are set to get even more interesting next week, when viewers will see another participant get whacked. They will also find out who takes over as The Don and whether Joe manages to remain in power.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘DWTS’ Season 35 pro Adele Zaikman pulls out of Disney Night for an unexpected reason
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 pro Adele Zaikman pulls out of Disney Night for an unexpected reason

‘The Next Pro’ winner Adele Zaikman, who made her debut on the series in season 35, was missing Disney Night on Nov 2 after coming down with an illness
2026-11-03T05:28:50.000Z
Who went home on 'DWTS' Season 35 tonight? Disney Night bids goodbye to a fan-favorite
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on 'DWTS' Season 35 tonight? Disney Night bids goodbye to a fan-favorite

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas found themselves in the bottom two
2026-11-03T03:14:28.000Z
When will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion episode air? Release date, time and more
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

When will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion episode air? Release date, time and more

Ahead of the official reunion, viewers can join the Exclusive Reunion Watch Party, which will take place on November 7
2026-11-02T09:59:34.000Z
Is ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ rigged? Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas address Season 42 favoritism claims
REALITY TV

Is ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ rigged? Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas address Season 42 favoritism claims

Team Orange took home a $550,000 prize, which was divided among the teammates after Tori Deal took her 'Captain’s Fee'
2026-11-02T08:57:36.000Z
Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 6? Here’s why 3 cast members exited the show
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 6? Here’s why 3 cast members exited the show

Two participants withdrew voluntarily, and the third withdrew for medical reasons.
2026-10-30T05:14:07.000Z
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ replacement ‘The Last Cowboy’ sets Season 7 release date
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ replacement ‘The Last Cowboy’ sets Season 7 release date

‘The Last Cowboy’ returns with six episodes, following elite riders competing for a $1 million prize.
2026-10-30T04:47:05.000Z
Lionel Richie spotted filming ‘American Idol’ with Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood after hospitalization
AMERICAN IDOL

Lionel Richie spotted filming ‘American Idol’ with Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood after hospitalization

The show’s judges were seen at recent auditions held in Savannah.
2026-10-30T03:38:18.000Z
‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion sets release date as trailer teases a blast from Vicki’s past
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY (RHOC)

‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion sets release date as trailer teases a blast from Vicki’s past

Andy Cohen’s question about Vicki’s past gets cast talking in the ‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion trailer.
2026-10-29T19:42:30.000Z
‘DWTS’ contestant breaks silence after walking off stage over disappointing scores
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant breaks silence after walking off stage over disappointing scores

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess received the lowest score of the night, earning 26 points
2026-10-29T08:16:55.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 6 sets up double U-Turn vote
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 6 sets up double U-Turn vote

Episode 6 saw the teams face an Intersection twist while racing in Albania
2026-10-29T06:48:41.000Z