Who was eliminated on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Season 42 Episode 5 sends two players home

One contestant was advised to opt out of the competition after an injury in the latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’

The recently released ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 5, titled 'Down and Dirty,' featured the remaining contestants from teams Gray, Orange, and Blue. The host, TJ Lavin, asked the three teams to choose their permanent captains. Team Orange chose Tori, Team Gray went with Cory, and Team Blue chose Josh as their captain. Further, they competed in the daily challenge, Jungle Brawl. The game featured a “giant mud pit” and goal posts for each team.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 5 featuring the daily challenge (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host explained the challenge, “When I say go, you’re gonna race to the middle, grab those balls, and try and score them in your opponent’s goal. They’re going to try and do the same to you.” He added, “At the end, whoever has the least amount of balls in their goal will win today’s challenge and will be the only team safe from the elimination.” As the participants competed, the challenge featured several intense physical moments as they tried to stop the ball. One such moment resulted in Sydney from Team Gray getting injured and requiring immediate medical assistance. Later, the host announced that the other two teams targeted Blue Team. As a result, they finished last, since their goal post had the most balls in it.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 5 featuring Sydney from Team Gray (Image Source: Paramount+)

Team Orange was declared the winning team and secured safety from the upcoming elimination. They also earned an additional advantage: they would not have to make any difficult decisions about the elimination. To everyone’s surprise, the host mentioned that even the losing teams' captains would always be safe from elimination. He said, “And you will also be the sole decision on who is going in the arena to battle it out for their life in this game.” The host added that this episode would be a men’s elimination.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 5 featuring the elimination arena (Image Source: Paramount+)

During the elimination arena, the host announced that Sydney was advised to opt out of the competition due to her injury. TJ Lavin told Sydney, “I’m sorry, but this ends your time here in Thailand. I really hope to see you in the future because you’re an amazing competitor. But you gotta go.” Team Blue’s Nelly, the only male contestant besides the captain, was nominated for elimination. For Team Gray, Cory chose Keanu for the elimination challenge. After an intense 'Knot So Fast' challenge against Nelson, Keanu was eliminated.