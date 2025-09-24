Sofía Vergara couldn't stop gushing as pregnant 'AGT' singer delivers flawless finale performance

Jessica Sanchez captivates with a heartfelt performance of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With You'

Jessica Sanchez is living proof that talent only gets better with time. The beloved 'America's Got Talent' sweetheart first won viewers' hearts with her performance in Season 1. However, the singer's connection with the talent competition was far from over, as she once again mesmerized fans and judges with her angelic vocals in Season 20. Thanks to her magnetic stage presence, Sanchez secured a spot in the finale, and judges are going gaga over her finale performance, with Sofía Vergara calling it "perfection."

Jessica Sanchez during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

On the 'AGT' Season 20 finale, Sanchez delivered a powerhouse performance of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile.' Dressed in an all-white ensemble, she combined power and precision, bringing the drama with fireworks and confetti and earning a standing ovation, as per Billboard. After Sanchez's final performance, the judges gave glowing reviews, as Vergara spoke first, saying, "It's perfection. You look like a little pregnant angel. I mean, you look beautiful. Your voice, I've never heard anything like that. Bravo, Jessica."

Mel B praised Sanchez's consistency, saying, "With every performance, you kind of bring us into your world. You give us more emotion, more passion." She then added that no matter the song, Sanchez's "vocals are just flawless and pitch-perfect, every single time." The 'Spice Girl' alum also joked that Sanchez stuck to the script by not delivering her baby before the finale. Howie Mandel also had nothing but praise for Sanchez, as he said, "So far this is the best act of the night."

Finally, Simon Cowell noted, "I felt there was an extra 10% from you, from before. Actually, there are two of you. So it's like a duo." He pointed out the importance of her return for AGT's 20th anniversary, saying, "Even if you don't win the first time, you've got to always believe in yourself, right? And that's what you've done." He called the arrangement "beautiful" and said Sanchez "sounded amazing" and delivered perhaps her best performance yet.

Notably, 'America's Got Talent' is concluding its 20th season with a two-night finale on NBC, as per UPI. The first night, Tuesday, features performances from the Top 10 finalists, while Wednesday's results show will reveal the $1 million grand prize winner. Guest performers include Ciara, Leona Lewis, Aloe Blacc, and Manuel Turizo.