'DWTS' alum admits Carrie Ann Inaba's brutal comments 'hurt' after elimination: 'It made me...'

Simone Biles recalled, "If I were emotional, it was behind closed doors. But this is in front of all of America.”

Simone Biles, the 28-year-old famous Olympic gymnast, is not new to making headlines. However, this time it’s not about her athletic feats but her ballroom performance—which caused quite a stir. In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, the young athlete shared her experience on DWTS Season 24, revealing that it was more challenging than winning the Olympics.

“I think it’s just bringing out the emotional side because I’ve never had to do that before. If I were emotional, it was behind closed doors. But this is in front of all of America.” She added, "Yeah, sometimes it is hard, but you try not to think of it. But sometimes you go back to what you’re used to, and muscle memory, and not showing emotion. That gets you." Reflecting on her time working with pro Sasha Farber, Biles admitted, “It’s a bit scary." However, the champion also said, "I always love performing with Sasha. That’s probably my favorite part. And the practices overall. I hate the first day of learning a new dance. That’s just horrible. You feel like you’re getting nowhere. Once you bring it together, I don’t know. Whenever we just joke around and be ourselves, that's when we have the most fun."

Farber had known Biles before her time on the show, but she revealed that he had no idea she was joining. Recalling the incident when they met on the set, she said, "He did not know I was doing 'Dancing With the Stars,' but I did. I didn’t say anything, and then a week and a half later, I met my partner, and it was him. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’” Despite being an early fan favorite, Biles' journey on the show didn't last long. Her elimination in the Week 9 episode shocked not only her and pro Farber but also many fans—especially after she earned two perfect scores that night.

But it wasn't the elimination that broke Biles' heart; it was the judge's comments. According to People, referring to judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Biles also shared her feelings in the rehearsal video, "Last week was fun. I loved both of our dances, but the judges’ comments hurt." During Biles' 8th Week performance, Inaba told Biles not to dance "like a metronome." Innaba further added, "I'd like to see more authenticity about who you are when you perform."

In the same video, Biles told Faber, "It made me feel like I didn’t work hard enough, but I knew I had," she added. Fighting her tears, she continued, "I feel like I’ve been trying my hardest, and they just keep saying no. I can only try so hard until I’m done. I feel really bad for you. I just feel like I can’t do any more because I feel like I’ve tried my hardest and it’s just not good enough." Farber tried to give her the much-needed consolation, saying, "Believe me when I say it is good enough."