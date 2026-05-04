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'Survivor' 50's Stephenie may have just blurted out a spoiler and it could change everything

After her elimination, Stephenie reflected on an unaired scene featuring Ozzy and Cirie
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10 featuring Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick with host Jeff Probst (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10 featuring Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick with host Jeff Probst (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

'Survivor 50' star Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick became the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show during Episode 10. Since then, she has given several interviews and reflected on her journey. During an April 30 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stephenie opened up about her allies, Joe and Jonathan, who also voted her out. However, she may have also shared a few spoilers during her chat with the publication, as she talked about an unaired scene from the show, shedding light on a conversation between herself, Cirie, and Ozzy. 

A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10's Tribal Council (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10's Tribal Council (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

'Survivor 50's Stephenie seemingly threatened the duo as she told them not to “get rid” of her. She said that if they did so, things wouldn’t be in their favor. She recalled, “I say, 'If you two get rid of me. If you even think for a second about getting rid of me, mark my words, you will be next in some way, shape, or form.’ Cirie says, ‘Who are you talking to?’ I said, ‘I’m talking to you.'” Further, Stephenie warned Cirie and Ozzy, “I promise you I am in your best interests to keep around. Mark my words.” But after her shocking elimination from the show during the April 29 episode, she could not believe that the said conversation didn’t air.

Recalling an earlier installment of the show, 'Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,' she noted, “I cannot believe it didn’t air. I said this to her on Heroes vs. Villains. I said, ‘If you do not come with Colby, Tom, and I and you get rid of me, you will be next.’ I said it to her in the water.” Stephenie added that they should “find the footage” and said, “Swear to God. I say it again. Let’s see how it pans out for her and Ozzy.” What Stephenie said didn’t sit well with some fans of the show, as it seemed like a potential spoiler for the upcoming episodes and raised some eyebrows. Spoiler or not, it will be interesting to see how Ozzy and Cirie’s journey unfolds in the upcoming episodes of 'Survivor 50' as they are both considered frontrunners, and them possibly being eliminated could significantly change things.

A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from Survivor 50 Episode 10 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Apart from speaking about her unaired warning, Stephenie also shed light on Joe voting her out. Recalling her conversation with him at tribal council, she said, "Joe, after Jeff brings the urn over, and Joe — who’s telling me, 'You're good, you're good the whole time' — before he reads the votes, he goes, 'It's you.' I go, 'What?' He goes, 'It's you.' I go, 'Oh, thanks a lot.' He's like, 'I love you.' I'm like, 'Yeah, go F…' I said some profanity to him. I was like, 'Whatever.'"

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