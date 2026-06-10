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Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction

Holland and Sienna displayed their incredible gymnastics skills during 'AGT' Season 21 Episode 2
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 33 MINUTES AGO
An image of Holland and Sienna from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
An image of Holland and Sienna from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 continues to dazzle viewers with its wide range of performances. The second episode of the auditions aired on June 9 on NBC and saw the judges hand out two more Golden Buzzers, one to Lara Dabbagh and another to Hundred Fingers. Among other standout performances was the aerial act by the Las Vegas-based couple, Holland and Sienna. The real-life couple wowed the audience with their bond and chemistry when they introduced themselves before their performance. Sienna shared that the pair's dream is to headline their own show in Las Vegas.  

During the act, the two soared high above the stage using ropes and dangled mid-air while barely holding on to each other. They displayed their incredible gymnastics skills while performing daring stunts that drew shrieks from the audience. However, the act did not go off without a hitch as the zip on Sienna's red dress snapped mid-performance, but she continued unfazed. Additionally, the duo's rope got entangled in the large 'X' sign above judge Mel B's name, which lights up whenever she presses her buzzer. It remains unclear whether Sienna's wardrobe malfunction was caused by this mishap or if the two incidents were unrelated. After leaving the stage, Sienna spoke about the mishap and revealed that she had asked her partner to zip up her dress during the act, only to discover that it was broken. 

A still from their aerial act as seen in the second episode of America's Got Talent (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
A still from their aerial act as seen in the second episode of America's Got Talent (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

Sofía Vergara started her comment by praising the couple, "That was very exciting. I was super nervous from the beginning. You kept going even though your dress broke in the middle of the thing, but you kept going, and it was amazing, it was flawless." Her fellow judge, Mel B added, "The way that your bodies [were] moving looked effortless, but what you're doing is so impossible. It was perfection," Simon Cowell joined the chorus by calling it, "one of the best aerial acts we've seen."

Holland and Sienna seen moving across the room during their performance (Image Source: NBC | America's Got Talent)
Holland and Sienna during their performance (Image Source: NBC | America's Got Talent)

When the former 'American Idol' judge questioned what they had planned for the next round, Holland gave a surprising answer. He told the judges, "We have a special surprise for you if you vote us through. Something that I guarantee you’ve never seen!" But Cowell didn't seem as impressed and replied, "Oh, I’ve been told that before." The judge continued, "Look, right now, I think you’ve done enough anyway. If you’ve something else up your sleeve, even better." All four judges voted yes, and the act advanced to the next round. 'America's Got Talent' will air its next episode on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and it will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

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