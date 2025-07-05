'Voice' coach Blake Shelton's sweet gesture for boy awaiting heart transplant proves he's a true gentleman

"I never do this sort of thing," said Blake Shelton before inviting the little boy on stage for a duet.

Blake Shelton certainly knows how to melt hearts! The country superstar, who bid farewell to his coaching duties on 'The Voice' in October 2022 after a 23-season run, was known for his passionate judging style. However, Shelton’s kindness has also shone off-screen. In one touching incident, the popular singer once delivered an emotional performance with a 6-year-old in need of a heart transplant, melting fans' hearts.

Blake Shelton performs on NBC's 'Today' Citi Concert Series in New York City. (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by NDZ/Star Max)

The unforgettable performance took place in February 2022 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. During the performance, Shelton paused mid-show and told the crowd, "We're going to do this differently tonight. I need to get back down here to my little buddy; give me a second here." The 49-year-old country star then walked to the edge of the stage and spotted Wyatt, a six-year-old boy awaiting a heart transplant. Dubbing him his "smallest biggest fan," Shelton helped Wyatt up onstage to join him. Holding up Wyatt’s sign, Shelton added, "Think y'all are having a bad day, put that in perspective," as per Country Living.

The sign had a heartfelt request for Shelton: to sing 'God’s Country' with Wyatt, a wish the singer gladly honored. As the crowd watched in awe, Shelton admitted, "I never do this sort of thing because I don't know how to handle it… we're gonna do this," before launching into the performance. The venue erupted with cheers for Wyatt as the two sang together, creating an unforgettable and emotional experience for everyone present.

Netizens online were, too, overwhelmed with emotions and shared their support for Shelton online. In the comments section of the YouTube video, a fan penned, "If this doesn't put a tear in your eye, you gotta be dead. Praise God for this precious little man," while another added, "Blake's voice is just as real as it gets. This man's heart and character shine through when he does things like this. Wyatt, you hang on tight to your strength because I think God just gave you even more."

In a similar vein, a comment also read, "I cried so much. Please pray for Wyatt and his family and thank God for Blake Shelton." A fan noted, "That was very wonderful of Blake Shelton to do that with that little boy. God bless you both, good luck." A viewer echoed, "Blake Shelton is a true American putting God first. AMAZING! God bless this sweet little boy who's fighting for his life!" An admirer agreed, "Thank you, Blake, for taking up time with him, you are a great man. May God always watch over and continue to bless you and your family." Praying for Waytt's recovery, a fan wrote, "I hope that little man gets the heart transplant he needs, although I know it means another loses their life. That's one night that boy will never ever forget."

During the Season 23 Blind Auditions of The Voice, which was Shelton’s final auditions episode, host Carson Daly revealed that the legendary singer had hit his red button 598 times over 12 years and 23 seasons. Shelton made history with his 600th button press by recruiting his final team member, 19-year-old Nashville singer Grace West, who impressed him with her rendition of Pam Tillis’s 'Maybe It Was Memphis,' as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Shelton praised West's performance, saying, "There’s no mistaking that she’s country." Though Niall tried to win her over, Grace ultimately chose Blake, securing her place in history as the final artist on his team.