‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Drama: Sean Reifel’s mom fires back after mayor slams his exit from police force

After the mayor and police chief shared their disappointment, Sean’s mother clapped back, while his sister also supported his decision.

The recently premiered ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featured Sean Reifel as one of the islanders entering the Fijian villa. He coupled up with fellow Paralympian islander Beatriz. However, she then chose to explore her connections, leaving Sean alone without a partner. While it happened inside the villa, things got tense outside for Sean after the Pennsylvania mayor called him out for leaving his police officer job. Along with him, the police Chief also expressed disappointment after Sean chose to participate in the dating show. However, Sean’s mom has come forward on social media to defend her son’s decision. She commented on HollywoodLife’s Instagram post on June 2, noting, “This is Sean’s mom, and this makes me very sad because the mayor doesn’t see what a huge missed opportunity this was.” She slammed the mayor and shared more facts.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Image Source: @Peacock)

Sean’s mom, Beth Reifel Bow (@beth.bow819), further wrote, “I care about facts, so let’s start with Sean put in for leave. Secondly, they didn’t pay for a full academy for Sean. Sean came to PA after being a Contra Sheriff Deputy since April 2021, and they paid to put him through a full academy.” She continued, “I’m not saying they didn’t do any training, but they also weren’t fully honest about all the details. I’m proud of my son. It is a brave decision to put yourself out there to find love under the microscope of the world.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Sean (Image Source: @Peacock)

Along with that, Sean’s sister, Brice Marie (@briceymarie), also came forward on the platform and shared her thoughts on the situation. She commented on E!News’ post shared on the same day and wrote, “Sean’s sister here. This could have been a great opportunity for the mayor and police department to connect with the community, generate positive publicity for the town, and help improve perceptions of law enforcement.” She continued her comment and mentioned, “Instead, they chose a response that will likely reinforce the stereotypes they should be working to change. That said, I couldn’t be more excited for my brother and this amazing opportunity. We’ll be cheering him on every step of the way.”

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean and Beatriz (Image Source: @Peacock)

Furthermore, Sean’s sister also enjoyed the ‘Love Island’ USA premiere with some friends at a watch party. They all witnessed Sean being coupled up with Beatriz in the first episode and shared their thoughts via social media. Brice noted that seeing her brother on the dating show, she was “learning way too much” about him. However, later, when Beatriz chose to explore her connection with other islanders after learning that Sean was a single parent, it did not sit well with Brice. “I thought they would get along well because he’s athletic, she’s athletic. And then when she made the comment about him having a kid being a red flag, that’s when we were kind of...,” she added. ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 ended with Sean being single and vulnerable. To know more about the dating show, fans can head to Peacock and watch the latest episode.