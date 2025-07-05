Shark Tank’s Kevin O'Leary thinks one ‘stupid’ Gen Z habit could cost youngsters $800K

"I mean, that’s just stupid," said Kevin O'Leary while slamming an expensive habit common among Gen Z.

Known for his blunt and no-nonsense judging style on 'Shark Tank,' Kevin O’Leary is the last person you'd expect to sugarcoat his words. True to form, Mr. Wonderful spoke out with direct disdain for what he thinks is a 'stupid' Gen Z habit. O'Leary didn’t hold back as he slammed young entrepreneurs for spending big money on the habit, which he believes could cost them dearly in the long run.

Kevin O'Leary visits 'Outnumbered' at Fox News Channel Studios on April 18, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Roy Rochlin)

In a recent episode of 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, O'Leary criticized younger generations for wasting money on daily luxuries instead of focusing on long-term financial growth. "I can’t stand when I see kids making $70,000 a year, spending $28 for lunch. I mean, that’s just stupid," O’Leary told host Steven Bartlett. He further added, "Think about that in the context of that being put into an index fund and making 8% to 10% a year for the next 50 years," as per Fortune.

Breaking down the numbers, he claimed that investing just $28 a week (the cost of a single expensive lunch) into a low-cost index fund with an 8% return could grow to nearly $800,000 over 50 years. He stressed that those small, everyday indulgences may feel harmless now, but they come at the cost of future wealth. O'Leary further points out how Millennials and Gen Zers often fall into "death by a thousand cuts" habits, like spending $1,000 a year on coffee, which he dubbed 'financially dangerous.'

O'Leary advised, "Brew your coffee at home, bring your lunch to work," and invest the savings. According to O'Leary, these small choices aren't just about being frugal, but about building long-term financial security. He urges young people to track income and expenses using what he calls a '90-Day Number' to get a clear picture of their financial health. But for entrepreneurs, he says, managing money isn’t enough—confidence and clarity matter just as much.

O'Leary also emphasized the importance of knowing your business cold. He said, "You need to articulate your idea in 90 seconds or less; the ones that had that aura get there in 30 seconds or less. This is the killer: you've got to know your numbers. You don’t know your numbers; you deserve to burn in hell."

O’Leary also opened up about his belief that financial success is rooted more in habit than in income. "Getting into the habit of saving from an early age is essential, given that younger Americans can’t rely too heavily on Social Security for retirement," he explained. In the end, he urged, "Be smart with spending. A person should not let emotional impulse lock them into long-term financial baggage." For Gen Z, he says, that might mean skipping the $28 lunch today, and retiring with $800,000 tomorrow.

O'Leary also had some advice for young aspiring entrepreneurs who don't know where to start. "Go work for 24 months in a sector you love, that you're passionate about. Even if they don't pay you, go in there and be an apprentice," he suggested, adding, "Do that first." According to O'Leary, building a background in the industry and understanding "who's who and how it works" gives aspiring founders a real edge when they finally decide to launch their own venture, as per Business Insider. He stressed that early failure is not only common but crucial. "You need to burn a few years failing, and that matters.” And timing is everything. O'Leary insisted the best window to take that leap is in the 'mid-to-early 20s.'