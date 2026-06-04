MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'The Mandalorian and Grogu’ credits include an unexpected nod to JJ Abrams — here’s why

Fans who watched the film were curious to know why Abrams was thanked in the credits of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.’
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'; (Inset) Image of J.J. Abrams. (Cover Image Source: Lucasfilm; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Mindy Small/Stringer)
A still from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'; (Inset) Image of J.J. Abrams. (Cover Image Source: Lucasfilm; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Mindy Small/Stringer)

Jeffrey Jacob Abrams (J.J. Abrams) is a well-established 'Star Wars' figure, and his input in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' played a major role in the film's success, as he helped the director with one of the crucial tasks. The film is one of the major hits of this year, despite mixed critical reviews. In the film, director Jon Favreau wanted to make use of the Anzellans, the alien race similar to Babu Frik, the droidsmith from 'The Rise of Skywalker'. Frik's race also appeared in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3. This led the director to consult with Abrams.

Babu Frik in a still from 'The Rise of Skywalker' (Image credit: Lucasfilm)
Babu Frik in a still from 'The Rise of Skywalker' (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

Not dropping spoilers, the Anzellans became a central part of the film as evidenced in the trailer and promotional footage, which led the team to thank Abrams in the film’s credits. However, fans who watched the film were curious as to why Abrams was thanked for, and now they have their answer. "When I was working with the Anzellans, I called up J.J. And J.J. came to the set," Favreau told SlashFilm. "Because you want him to know that, you know, 'I appreciate what you did. Can we — do you mind? Are we handling this well? Are you happy?' And with Embo, same thing with Dave." This shows how filmmakers within the same franchise collaborate unexpectedly, and how sometimes it adds to the movie's success.

A still of Din Djarin and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)
A still of Din Djarin and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

Previously, Abrams came up with the character's idea ahead of 'The Rise of the Skywalker'. "J.J. had an idea for a character who was a bit more like a fortune teller initially. He had some knowledge that was an important story point, and Rey was going to visit him in order to be able to glean this information. J.J. thought of him as living in his own little world," Neal Scanlan, 'The Rise of Skywalker' creature designer, told the outlet in 2020. "Functionally, one of the things that came out of these creative conversations was that we could do the character as a little rod puppet, but time goes on, and story ideas change and develop, and so did Babu's role." Since then, Frik became a droidsmith, while the Anzellans became part of the film's universe. As for 'The Mandalorian & Grogu', the film is set following the downfall of the Galactic Empire. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice Grogu are sought by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for information on a key target. The movie is currently running in cinemas.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Where to watch 'Ready Player One'? Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi movie is now available to stream at home
MOVIES

Where to watch 'Ready Player One'? Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi movie is now available to stream at home

Steven Spielberg's adventure film is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name
7 hours ago
James Gunn reveals real-time jump for 'Man of Tomorrow' as he finally clarifies DCU timeline
MOVIES

James Gunn reveals real-time jump for 'Man of Tomorrow' as he finally clarifies DCU timeline

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' will be the fourth film in the revamped DC universe
9 hours ago
When and where to stream ‘Mortal Kombat II’ as Karl Urban's classic video game reboot sets digital release
MOVIES

When and where to stream ‘Mortal Kombat II’ as Karl Urban's classic video game reboot sets digital release

It's an early release after the sequel to 2021's 'Mortal Kombat' hit cinemas on May 8.
19 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton's crime-thriller ‘Kockroach’ gets major production update
MOVIES

Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton's crime-thriller ‘Kockroach’ gets major production update

The upcoming movie is based on author William Lashner's eponymous novel, which in turn, is a retelling of Frank Kafka's 'Metamorphosis'.
23 hours ago
‘War Machine’ gets exciting sequel update as Alan Ritchson's hit becomes one of Netflix's most-watched films
MOVIES

‘War Machine’ gets exciting sequel update as Alan Ritchson's hit becomes one of Netflix's most-watched films

The movie features a staff sergeant battling against a supernatural killing machine gone rogue
1 day ago
What is Sydney Sweeney doing after ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? Inside her new production house’s horror project
MOVIES

What is Sydney Sweeney doing after ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? Inside her new production house’s horror project

Sydney Sweeney was recently seen playing Cassie Howard in a popular show ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.
1 day ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Here's how you can watch Tom Holland's latest movie before official release
MOVIES

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Here's how you can watch Tom Holland's latest movie before official release

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' releases on July 31, but there's a chance for fans to catch the film two days earlier
1 day ago
Does 'Masters of the Universe' have a post-credits scene? Here's what happens in Nicholas Galitzine-led film
MOVIES

Does 'Masters of the Universe' have a post-credits scene? Here's what happens in Nicholas Galitzine-led film

While the plot spoilers are yet to make their way onto social media, there have been some details about the reboot's post-credits scene.
1 day ago
Adria Arjona's super soldier horror-actioner 'Onslaught' gets much-awaited release update
ANDOR

Adria Arjona's super soldier horror-actioner 'Onslaught' gets much-awaited release update

After hits with 'Andor' and 'Pacific Rim: Uprising', Arjona headlines 'Onslaught', a horror-actioner from Adam Wingard.
1 day ago
When will 'Office Romance' release? Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her remarks on Brett Goldstein
MOVIES

When will 'Office Romance' release? Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her remarks on Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez's chemistry with Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance,' has the fans excited especially after Lopez's comments on Goldstein.
1 day ago