'The Mandalorian and Grogu’ credits include an unexpected nod to JJ Abrams — here’s why

Fans who watched the film were curious to know why Abrams was thanked in the credits of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.’

Jeffrey Jacob Abrams (J.J. Abrams) is a well-established 'Star Wars' figure, and his input in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' played a major role in the film's success, as he helped the director with one of the crucial tasks. The film is one of the major hits of this year, despite mixed critical reviews. In the film, director Jon Favreau wanted to make use of the Anzellans, the alien race similar to Babu Frik, the droidsmith from 'The Rise of Skywalker'. Frik's race also appeared in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3. This led the director to consult with Abrams.

Babu Frik in a still from 'The Rise of Skywalker' (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

Not dropping spoilers, the Anzellans became a central part of the film as evidenced in the trailer and promotional footage, which led the team to thank Abrams in the film’s credits. However, fans who watched the film were curious as to why Abrams was thanked for, and now they have their answer. "When I was working with the Anzellans, I called up J.J. And J.J. came to the set," Favreau told SlashFilm. "Because you want him to know that, you know, 'I appreciate what you did. Can we — do you mind? Are we handling this well? Are you happy?' And with Embo, same thing with Dave." This shows how filmmakers within the same franchise collaborate unexpectedly, and how sometimes it adds to the movie's success.

A still of Din Djarin and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

Previously, Abrams came up with the character's idea ahead of 'The Rise of the Skywalker'. "J.J. had an idea for a character who was a bit more like a fortune teller initially. He had some knowledge that was an important story point, and Rey was going to visit him in order to be able to glean this information. J.J. thought of him as living in his own little world," Neal Scanlan, 'The Rise of Skywalker' creature designer, told the outlet in 2020. "Functionally, one of the things that came out of these creative conversations was that we could do the character as a little rod puppet, but time goes on, and story ideas change and develop, and so did Babu's role." Since then, Frik became a droidsmith, while the Anzellans became part of the film's universe. As for 'The Mandalorian & Grogu', the film is set following the downfall of the Galactic Empire. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice Grogu are sought by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for information on a key target. The movie is currently running in cinemas.