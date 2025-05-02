Lucky Duck pulls off the ultimate reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ — even his wife couldn't recognize him

Turns out, Lucky Duck had the cutest (and sneakiest) reason for joining ‘The Masked Singer’

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 is nearing the finale stage, and one more exciting twist shocked the viewers and the judges this week on May 1. Lucky Duck was unmasked on stage, causing a major frenzy among fans. Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as the identity behind the hilarious yellow duck head during the semi-finals. But wait, he wasn't the one among the participants, Lucky Duck had been featured on the live talent show as a mystery detective trying to solve puzzles from time to time, as E! News. "I’ve been breaking into this competition all season long, and I’ve decided to dust off this old lucky bell," Lucky Duck declared after disrupting the elimination process. "Because tonight, both of you…are safe! You are both going to the finale. Neither of you is getting unmasked tonight, so head backstage. You have a finale to prepare for."

Ducky came in bearing good news that neither Coral nor Boogie Woogie would be eliminated, which means there are still in total four contestants remaining, counting Mad Scientist and Pearl. The judges and live audience were taken aback by the savviness of the Lucky Duck, who then went on to proclaim his own unmasking in style. "Really?! I’m so glad!" and Robin Thicke noted, "That’s a first!" That is when the masked Duck revealed, "And I’m not done. The biggest surprise of all isn’t that they are unmasking, it’s that I am."

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

However, before unveiling, he got into a mischievous mood, "I’ve been bringing luck since the beginning, and during my time here, I’ve left no stone unturned. But one mystery still remains: Who am I?" the Ducky teased. "As good as I am, this detective-ing thing is only a hobby. I spend most of my time on massive movie sets. Yes, even bigger than The Hangover. There’s not an Oscar I don’t know," he said while giving away major hints about his famous identity. He then broke out into groovy steps on the crowd favorite number by Queen - 'I Want to Break Free', complete with a set of on-stage back dancers. "I need to know who this is, it's completely killing me!" Judge Rita Ora exclaimed, unaware that it was her husband, all along.

When he was finally unmasked, Waititi joked that he donned the Lucky Duck garb to be near his wife because he hardly saw her at home. "You guys got her working so hard, I never get to see her." He added in jest, "How I kept the secret? She's always here." Ora was visibly shocked at the twisted reveal of the night, she gaped at her husband as he stood reveling in the moment. “I hate you!” she expressed while still trying to process what had just happened on stage.

After a while, the couple shared an adorable kiss on stage, “I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show,” she jokingly complained, as they hugged it out. Ora then congratulated her husband for living his dream as a "pop star." "This is your moment,” she concluded in jest, as per Today. "This is it. This is as close as I'm getting," Waititi shot back.