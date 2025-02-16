Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec starts bleeding while trying out a bedroom product: "I'm suing you..."

Croatian-Canadian investor Robert Herjavec had a minor mishap while trying an innovative sleep product on 'Shark Tank'. In 2021, couple Matt Munt and Angie Cupper from Milwaukee Wisconsin introduced 'Hugsley' to the judges in Season 12 Episode 3. "We invented a sleep pod a first-of-its-kind sleep solution designed to simulate the

feeling of being hugged or cuddled," the couple said while introducing their bedroom product. They then asked Herjavec to test it out and show how comfortable he was, but the businessman tumbled off the bed as soon as he tried to use the sleep pod's built-in one-foot pocket. As commotion and laughter among the other investors ensued, Herjavec discovered that his nose was bleeding, "I hate you," he said pointing his finger in jest toward the couple and hopped back to his seat.

"Okay let's talk about acceptance in the market," Kevin O'Leary began negotiating when he was cut off by Daymond John who quipped, "Are we going to talk about Rob just sitting there bleeding." "Get a lawyer," Mark Cuban jokingly added looking toward the couple. However, Herjavec praised their unique 'hug blanket', "It was very comfortable," he said. Speaking about the use the couple informed, "Are you aware of deep touch pressure therapy? It is not only useful for things like autism which is what it was originally designed for but also for anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorders. Deep touch pressure therapy is basically gentle but firm pressure applied to the body that triggers that

relaxation."

Robert Herjavec at AOL Build at AOL on May 17, 2016, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)

Munt and Cupper then elevated their pitch before the million-dollar investors and sought $150,000 for a 10% stake in their company. "I'm suing you for making me bleed. I'm not gonna sleep at night now," Herjavec hilariously trolled the couple towards the end of their deal. Herjavec has been one of the longest-appearing investors on the business reality show. According to TV Insider, the tech company founder has shot nearly 288 episodes of the reality show. “People could get loans back in 2009, but now, those same people may not get an investment if they’re not successful. That’s why Shark Tank is so great — people can get an investment. We can cut a ‘sharkier’ deal. People may need us more than they did a few years ago," he told the publication.

Not only did Herjavec test out "Hug Sleep," but the tech mogul also eagerly tested out the Omni, a virtual reality device that linked to a video game." After testing the invention, he informed the innovators, "Great, it was really cool, really cool." He also tried out 'Plunge' a fitness-based product that claimed to "lower inflammation, increase fat loss, strengthen the immune system and aid in better sleep and reduced muscle soreness." Before getting into the investment details, the audience and other investors were amused by the Canadian businessman's funny reaction to the cold water plunge. Throughout the 'Shark Tank' seasons, Herjavec has been a good sport while experimenting with new items and inventions. He continues to invest millions in many industries while fusing entertainment and business.