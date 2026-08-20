‘RHOBH’ Season 16 welcomes ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star with a history of tension

Tracy Tutor joins ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 with ties to Kyle Richards and a history of tension with Dorit Kemsley

With ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) Season 15 having concluded on May 7, fans have been waiting for the upcoming season. On August 19, Bravo announced a new cast member, Tracy Tutor, for Season 16 of ‘RHOBH’. Reality show fans might know her from ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ (MDLLA). The real estate advisor, Tracy, also shared her excitement over joining the Bravo show via Instagram. She wrote, “I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and I could not be more excited for this next chapter. Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life.” She added that while she was “very” excited, she was also “a little” nervous. “Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely,” she added.

​While on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ in January 2023, the luxury real estate broker noted that she would “100 percent” join the show. She mentioned, “I know a lot of the women on the show, and I love them all…not equally. I think I could bring a little heat.” Throughout her high-profile real estate career, she has made record-breaking luxury sales and also expanded her business into Texas. Also, Tracy is a bestselling author and an entrepreneur with 24 years of experience in luxury real estate sales.

Tracy Tutor on 'MDLLA' (Image Source: @Bravo)

As Bravo describes, Tracy has “remained active professionally since Season 15 of MDLLA, including launching a digital series with Josh Flagg and being recognized as a 2026 Leader of Influence in Real Estate.” In 2017, Tracy joined ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ in Season 10. She was the show’s first female real estate broker. She joined Josh Altman and Josh Flagg and stayed through Season 15, which wrapped in September 2024.

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Kyle Richards (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Notably, she already has “ties and tension” within the ‘RHOBH’ circle. While she is friends with Mauricio Umansky, Tracy also has a “public feud with Dorit Kemsley.” Through her real estate work, she has been friends with ‘RHOBH’ OG Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio. As for her feud with Dorit, Tracy alleged in 2025 that Dorit “doesn’t pay her bills” and that she owes money to “several people.” It would be exciting to witness Tracy joining the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 16. The previous season of the Bravo show ended with multiple feuds and disagreements among cast members. This included Dorit, Kyle, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke, along with two new cast members, Amanda Frances and Rachel Zoe. Let’s see what this season will bring.