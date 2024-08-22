'MDLLA' Season 15 realtors Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg hit a roadblock over $8.6M listing

'MDLLA' agents Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg encountered challenges in reaching an agreement on a $8.6 million listing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are teaming up to sell a 4,135-square-foot house listed at $8,595,000. However, their collaboration on this co-listing is presenting significant challenges for the 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' agents. In the recent episode of the Bravo show, Josh informed Tracy that he secured a listing but needed her to co-list with him since he would be going to Paris for Fashion Week. However, they first had to address some logistical details. "When I'm doing showings and you're [in] a totally different time zone, galavanting around Paris, what's the protocol?" Tracy questioned Josh. Josh replied by saying, "Tuesday I'll be at Chanel, Wednesday I'll be at Louis Vuitton, Thursday I'll be at Givenchy ...Thursday I might be open."

His response did little to reassure Tracy, as he mentioned his busy schedule visiting luxury brands throughout the week. Despite this, Tracy agreed to collaborate on selling the large home, on the condition that she received fair compensation. When Tracy inquired about the commission split, Josh suggested a "50/50" split, Tracy responded, "Minimum, right? Because I'm gonna do the work." Josh had a different perspective on the matter. "I'm handing you free f****g money here. What work? You have to sit here and do a couple of showings and collect offers," he said. In a confessional, Tracy clarified why that was not true. “I love how Flagg automatically assumes the deal is going to be very easy. He's saying that because he's leaving. And because he doesn't want to talk about it, I'll manage the deal from start to finish," she said.

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg argue over $8.6m property (@bravo)

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor expresses frustration over co-listing a $8.6m property with Josh Flagg

Josh Flagg took part in the initial planning for marketing the property but wasn’t enthusiastic about attending a meeting with Tracy’s team to discuss the details. He expressed frustration upon arriving at Tracy's office, stating, "This is a complete waste of time." "This does not require a team meeting. This is literally like, put it on the market this is going to get multiple offers. I don't know why we're doing this," he further added.

Later in the episode, Josh and Tracy dined with Josh Altman and Heather Altman, where Tracy openly expressed her frustrations regarding her collaboration with Josh Flagg. "I'm in a co-list with Flagg on Roxbury. It's annoying as f**k," she told the pair.

'MDLLA' star Tracy Tutor vents her frustration about co-listing an $8.6 million property with Josh Flagg (@bravo)

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg spill the beans on co-listing

Fans of 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' are familiar with Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor frequently working together on listings. Josh discussed the advantages and disadvantages of co-listing. "The problem with a co-list can be, sometimes, that it's challenging. With that said, if you find the right partnership, it can be a wonderful thing," he said.

Tracy echoed similar sentiments by saying, "I actually don't mind co-listing property. Obviously, there [are] some people you prefer not to co-list with because you do 90% of the work and they do 10 [percent]."

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor have frequently worked together on listings (@bravo)

'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Season 15 airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.