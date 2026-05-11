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'The Voice' welcomes 'Marshals' star as new coach and we couldn't be more excited

'The Voice' is set to welcome a prominent country star on its already illustrious judging panel for Season 30.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
(L-R) A still of Carson Daly, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine from ‘The Voice’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)
(L-R) A still of Carson Daly, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine from ‘The Voice’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' will welcome a new face in its upcoming season. The show's official social media account recently announced the country star Riley Green as a new coach in its 30th installment. The 'Half of Me' singer will sit on the judge's chair alongside Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. The country sensation also shared the news alongside a voice recording by fellow judge Clarkson. The pop singer shared that she is a big fan and looks forward to meeting him for the first time. "Welcome to 'The Voice.' I was stoked whenever I heard you were going to be a coach, because I actually am a super fan of your music, you're so good. You probably know that because I've covered your songs," Clarkson added. The fellow judge also gifted Green a red coaching chair carrying the country sensation's name.

Riley Geen as seen at teh premiere of CBS' Marshals (Image Source: Instagram | @rileyduckman)
Riley Geen as seen at the premiere of CBS's 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @rileyduckman)

As per Country Living, the show will premiere this fall. There will be four judges on the panel. To date, the show has announced Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and now Riley Green as coaches for its Season 30. Considering Clarkson's message, it is evident that the music titans are taking their roles very seriously. "Needless to say, fan and all, it's a competition. So as a future friend, I sent you something, a little gift to get your head in the game….because I think you're going to need the practice, because Team Kelly is gonna whup that ***," Clarkson continued in the message. The fourth member of the panel is yet to be announced. 

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow artists, as everyone is elated to see Green take the helm on the NBC show. Many fans promised to tune in to the show for him. One of them, @kristalbabbs, said, "Welp, looks like I'll be watching the Voice again after several years!" @ginabajcetic_ echoed the sentiment with, "Guess I have a reason to watch the voice again now!" The post, within a day, has gathered over 214k likes and 3,500 comments. It is safe to say that the audience is excited for this new entry.

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend appear on The Voice Season 29 Episode 7. (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)
(L-R) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend appear on The Voice Season 29 Episode 7. (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)

Moreover, it will not be Green's first rodeo on the small screen. Recently, he appeared in CBS's hit show 'Marshals' as Garrett, a troubled former Navy SEAL officer. Fans loved his turn in the show and flooded social media with their adoration. On the other hand, 'The Voice' ended Season 29 after crowning Alexia Jayy from Team Adam as the winner. This season featured multiple format changes, such as past alums voting for the winner instead of the audience. The recent addition indicates that the show is gearing towards adding more exciting chapters to its glorious story.

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