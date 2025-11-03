Will there be ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10? What we know so far about Netflix’s glamorous real estate show

The Oppenheim Group’s brokers just wrapped a drama-filled ninth season, but the show’s future remains uncertain.

The sun may not have fully set on ‘Selling Sunset’ just yet, though the future of Netflix’s hit reality series is still hanging in the balance. Since its 2019 debut, ‘Selling Sunset’ has turned luxury real estate into must-watch TV. It follows the high-profile agents of the Oppenheim Group as they sell multimillion-dollar homes across Los Angeles, all while managing friendships, rivalries, and plenty of on-camera tension. Over nine seasons, the cast lineup has evolved as much as the market it dominates. And ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9, which premiered on October 29, introduced a fresh name to the roster: Sandra Vergara.

Original bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim once again kept their agents focused on the bottom line, even as tempers flared and friendships were tested. Now that the latest season has dropped, fans are asking one big question: Will there be a Season 10? So far, Netflix has not officially renewed ‘Selling Sunset’ for another season. The show’s co-creator and Oppenheim Group president, Jason, has previously hinted that he’s open to continuing. “For me, each season gets more and more fun,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in late 2023.

He added, “When we were doing season one, we were like, ‘If we can get to season three, we'll have a real show. Anything above that would be icing.’ We’ve been running on icing for years now.” Still, some cast members aren’t so sure the drama will keep rolling. In an October interview with TooFab, Nicole Young suggested the show might be nearing its natural end. “Now, this is nothing official,” she said, “We might be past the point of no return... I kind of think the show has run its course.” Others, however, are far more optimistic. Mary Bonnet told TooFab she believes fans haven’t seen the last of the Oppenheim Group.

“I think that the season is very, very good and we're going to have good ratings,” she said. “I believe that there will be a Season 10. There just might be some changes. It's my assumption. I don't know that for sure, but there might have to be some changes.” ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9 saw the return of Bonnet, Young, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Alanna Gold, Chelsea Lazkani, and Bre Tiesi, alongside Jason and Brett, with Vergara joining as the latest addition. Original cast member Heather Rae El Moussa, who left ‘Selling Sunset’ in season 7, even made a surprise cameo. However, not everyone’s future with the show is clear.

Young’s on-screen firing during ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9, after a controversial comment about Stause’s late parents, left fans divided. Young later clarified to Tudum that the storyline was “frustrating” and that she was never officially terminated by the brokerage. While ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 hasn’t been greenlit yet, the buzz around the show makes it hard to imagine Netflix letting go of its most fashionable reality franchise. For now, fans can revisit every scandal, sale, and showdown as all nine seasons of ‘Selling Sunset’ are streaming now on Netflix.