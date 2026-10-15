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‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6 cast expands as ABC adds Ali Wong, Edi Patterson and ‘iCarly’ star

Season 6 of ‘Abbott Elementary’ premiered on October 7, and new guest stars are set to appear in upcoming episodes
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
(L) Ali Wong attends the 77th annual Directors Guild of America Awards; (R) Edi Patterson of 'Brian' poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Rodin Eckenroth; (R) Robby Klein)
(L) Ali Wong attends the 77th annual Directors Guild of America Awards; (R) Edi Patterson of 'Brian' poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Rodin Eckenroth; (R) Robby Klein)

Miranda Cosgrove (‘iCarly’), Edi Patterson (‘The Righteous Gemstones’), and Ali Wong (‘Beef’) are set to guest star in upcoming episodes of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6, Deadline reported. The names of the characters they will portray have not yet been revealed. The season will also mark a milestone for the ABC comedy as it will feature the show's 100th episode. The episode was filmed at Disneyland and is scheduled to air during the fall finale.

Miranda Cosgrove attends Universal Pictures And Illumination Present ‘DESPICABLE ME 4’ Premiere on June 09, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty| Photo by Noam Galai)
Miranda Cosgrove attends Universal Pictures and Illumination Present ‘DESPICABLE ME 4’ Premiere on June 09, 2024, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai)

ABC officially picked up the series for a sixth season in March 2026. Season 6 premiered on Wednesday, October 7, following the Season 5 finale on April 22. The premiere was headlined by Philadelphia 76ers players Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown. This season, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is promoted to assistant principal, and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is cast in a new role as a teachers’ union representative. Guest appearances have long been a staple of creator Quinta Brunson’s comedy. Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, and Leslie Odom Jr. have all guest-starred in ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Notably, Bradley Cooper, Questlove, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, and former Eagles center Jason Kelce have also appeared as themselves. In Season 5, ‘Shrinking’ star Luke Tennie joined the cast.

Cosgrove made her film debut in ‘School of Rock’ at the age of 9. She then landed a leading role in the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Drake & Josh,’ which aired from 2004 to 2007. Cosgrove’s next big role came when she was 13, when she was chosen to play Carly Shay on ‘iCarly.’ The hit show premiered in 2007 and ran through 2012. There was a revival of sorts in 2021 when the actress reappeared as Carly Shay on a Paramount+ exclusive spinoff that was canceled after three seasons. In 2024, she starred in the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Mother of the Bride,’ and in late 2025, her film ‘The Wrong Paris’ premiered. Cosgrove has also voiced Margo in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise.

Ali Wong attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty| Photo by Amy Sussman)
Ali Wong attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Wong, on the other hand, wrote ABC’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ in 2015 and played Doris on ‘American Housewife’ from 2016 to 2021. Her stand-up special ‘Baby Cobra’ became available on Netflix on Mother’s Day in 2016 after she filmed it while seven months pregnant. Wong’s ‘Beef’ premiered on April 6, 2023, on Netflix. She starred alongside Steven Yeun and was an executive producer as well. At the 75th annual Emmy Awards in January 2024, Wong received an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for her work on ‘Beef,’ becoming the first Asian woman to win an Emmy in a leading actress category. Her fourth Netflix special, ‘Single Lady,’ was released in 2024.

Edi Patterson of ‘Brian’ poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2026 on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Image Source: Getty| Photo by Robby Klein)
Edi Patterson of ‘Brian’ poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2026 on March 14, 2026, in Austin, Texas (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robby Klein)

Patterson played Judy Gemstone in ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ a character embroiled in a power struggle over control of her family’s megachurch. The show, which premiered on HBO in 2019, also stars Danny McBride as her brother Jesse, Adam DeVine as her brother Kelvin, John Goodman as her father, Eli, and Walton Goggins as her uncle Baby Billy Freeman. ‘Abbott Elementary’ airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

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