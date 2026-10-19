Are Scott Shuman and Brittany still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status explored

Apart from the six couples getting engaged on the show, one couple got engaged offscreen.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 recently premiered and introduced viewers to a new batch of singles seeking potential romantic connections. After the first phase of the social experiment, fans witnessed six couples getting engaged. They are John and Sarah, Wilson and Wilnie, Cam and Aneha, Stew and Jax, Blake and Erika, and Rob and Michaella. Fans also learned that one couple got engaged offscreen.

They were Scott Shuman and Brittany Bianco. Everyone learned about the offscreen engagement after Brittany shared a photo showing her engagement ring via Instagram Stories. Along with the engagement ring photo, Brittany teased, “Wasn’t shown that much (thank u god) but yes I did in fact got engaged and did the reveal. Details to follow, stay tuned, people.” So there might be more to feature in upcoming episodes of the Netflix show. For fans who might not know, Brittany is a 34-year-old attorney and hails from a “huge Italian family.”

According to her profile on Netflix, she is “hoping to meet a guy to bring home to her parents - who must love her future spouse. A man who proves himself in the pods could soon be enjoying her go-to dishes, chicken cutlets and homemade gnocchi just like her grandma used to make.” During the pods, while Scott wasn’t too excited about Brittany continuing her job, she told him that she was going to do it. As for her work, her bio reveals, “As a practicing attorney, Brittany is determined to keep working when she hopefully one day becomes a mom.” She also mentioned that she was proud of her career and that it’s “important to be educated, have independence, and never rely on a man.”

Scott’s views and his comment about Sarah working part-time as a bartender caught everyone’s attention. He told her, “I have no problem with my wife working. Now, I don't know if I want my wife bartending, having a bunch of dudes trying to hit on her all night. It’s like allowing lions just getting around, like, a freaking baby deer.” Despite that, the two got engaged, offscreen, later on. As of now, the two haven’t shared any updates on their relationship status. This may be because Netflix is still airing the social experiment’s episodes. To learn more, fans can stay tuned for the upcoming episode releases on the streamer.