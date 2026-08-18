Sebastian Stan finally reveals his mystery ‘The Batman Part II’ role

Sebastian Stan has ended months of speculation by confirming which Gotham character he will play in Matt Reeves’ upcoming sequel.

Sebastian Stan has ended the mystery surrounding his role in ‘The Batman Part II,’ offering the first direct confirmation of who he will play in Matt Reeves’ sequel. The actor disclosed the detail while discussing the secrecy around studio projects, including ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ His brief admission settles months of competing theories, though it leaves the next stage of his character’s story open.

In an interview with French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche, Stan confirmed that he will play Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent. “I also can’t say anything about 'The Batman: Part II,' by Matt Reeves, where I play Harvey Dent,” he said. It is the first time Stan has publicly named his character after his casting was reported earlier in the year.

Before the confirmation, speculation had centered on Dent and serial killer Victor Zsasz. The latter theory gained traction after Stan was seen with a shaved head, a detail also noted by Le Journal du Dimanche as filming began. Stan’s comment now rules out Zsasz and confirms him as Harvey Dent, a role previously played in live-action by Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, and Nicholas D’Agosto.

Sebastian Stan attends "The Last Full Measure" Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on January 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions)

Dent begins in DC Comics as Gotham’s district attorney and an ally of Bruce Wayne before becoming Two-Face, one of Batman’s recurring enemies. His casting introduces Dent into Reeves’ Gotham, though it remains unclear how much of his transformation into Two-Face, if any, the sequel will explore. Neither Stan nor Reeves has said whether the transformation will happen in ‘The Batman Part II.’

That uncertainty could shape how much of Dent’s arc the sequel covers. Reeves has previously reworked familiar Batman characters for the crime-focused world established in the 2022 film, so Dent may enter the story first through his public role in Gotham. Any claim that Stan will become Two-Face in this installment remains speculation until the studio, director, or actor provides more details.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Image Source: Instagram | @imsebastianstan)

Stan’s casting also moves him from one superhero franchise to another. He is known for playing Bucky Barnes, also called the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ His new DC role will place him opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, although the nature of their connection has not been disclosed.

‘The Batman Part II’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2028. Details about the plot remain limited, and the roles of other new cast members have not received the same direct confirmation from the actors. For now, Stan’s remark answers the casting question while preserving the larger mystery around Dent’s path in Reeves’ Gotham.