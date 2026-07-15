‘The Batman Part II’ gets new release date as Warner Bros. updates movie slate

Matt Reeves' sequel shifts to a holiday weekend release as part of Warner Bros.' reshuffling of its movie slate, here's when it will release instead.

Warner Bros has reshuffled parts of its upcoming movie slate, affecting several high-profile releases. As part of the update, 'The Batman Part II' has been moved from its previous October 1, 2027, slot. Deadline reported the changes as part of a slate update. Matt Reeves shared the date alongside camera-test footage of Robert Pattinson's return as Batman. 'The Batman Part II' will now arrive on February 18, 2028, over Presidents Day weekend. It was first set for October 2, 2026, then moved to October 1, 2027, before landing on its current date.

Robert Pattinson as Batman (@thebatman/Instagram)

The shift places the sequel nearly six years after 'The Batman' debuted in March 2022. Deadline reported that production was delayed by five months and that the new date gives Reeves more time to complete post-production while maintaining access to IMAX screens. The February slot has hosted major superhero releases like 'Black Panther,' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' and 'Captain America: Brave New World.' The sequel will open alongside an untitled Disney film and Sony's 'Grandgear,' directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

Warner Bros has not revealed plot details. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, while a June update confirmed production progress. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne and Batman, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell also reprising their roles. Brian Tyree Henry is also among the cast. Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Sebastian Koch are among the actors joining the sequel. Reeves previously shared updates on the 'The Batman Part II' cast.

Warner Bros also moved other project release dates, including J.J. Abrams' 'The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, which shifted from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027. Warner Bros also moved Sam Esmail's 'Panic Carefully' starring Julia Roberts from February 26, 2027, to April 9, 2027, with an IMAX release planned. New Line's 'Revenge of La Llorona' shifted from April 9 to February 26, 2027. The new date gives 'The Batman Part II' a holiday opening while keeping its IMAX release. Warner Bros has not shared details on marketing or a trailer timeline. 'The Great Beyond' now takes its former fall slot, while the other two films swap early 2027 dates. All remain set for theatrical release.