MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Batman Part II’ gets new release date as Warner Bros. updates movie slate

Matt Reeves' sequel shifts to a holiday weekend release as part of Warner Bros.' reshuffling of its movie slate, here's when it will release instead.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Robert Pattinson as Batman (Image Source: Instagram | @mattreevesla)
A still of Robert Pattinson as Batman (Image Source: Instagram | @mattreevesla)

Warner Bros has reshuffled parts of its upcoming movie slate, affecting several high-profile releases. As part of the update, 'The Batman Part II' has been moved from its previous October 1, 2027, slot. Deadline reported the changes as part of a slate update. Matt Reeves shared the date alongside camera-test footage of Robert Pattinson's return as Batman. 'The Batman Part II' will now arrive on February 18, 2028, over Presidents Day weekend. It was first set for October 2, 2026, then moved to October 1, 2027, before landing on its current date. 

Robert Pattinson as Batman (@thebatman/Instagram)
Robert Pattinson as Batman (@thebatman/Instagram)

The shift places the sequel nearly six years after 'The Batman' debuted in March 2022. Deadline reported that production was delayed by five months and that the new date gives Reeves more time to complete post-production while maintaining access to IMAX screens. The February slot has hosted major superhero releases like 'Black Panther,' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' and 'Captain America: Brave New World.' The sequel will open alongside an untitled Disney film and Sony's 'Grandgear,' directed by Takashi Yamazaki. 

Warner Bros has not revealed plot details. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, while a June update confirmed production progress. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne and Batman, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell also reprising their roles. Brian Tyree Henry is also among the cast. Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Sebastian Koch are among the actors joining the sequel. Reeves previously shared updates on the 'The Batman Part II' cast. 

Warner Bros also moved other project release dates, including J.J. Abrams' 'The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, which shifted from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027. Warner Bros also moved Sam Esmail's 'Panic Carefully' starring Julia Roberts from February 26, 2027, to April 9, 2027, with an IMAX release planned. New Line's 'Revenge of La Llorona' shifted from April 9 to February 26, 2027. The new date gives 'The Batman Part II' a holiday opening while keeping its IMAX release. Warner Bros has not shared details on marketing or a trailer timeline. 'The Great Beyond' now takes its former fall slot, while the other two films swap early 2027 dates. All remain set for theatrical release.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

How to watch 'The Hunger Games' in chronological order as all five films hit Netflix
MOVIES

How to watch 'The Hunger Games' in chronological order as all five films hit Netflix

All movies in the 'Hunger Games' saga are available on Netflix ahead of the highly anticipated 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' 
4 hours ago
'Obsession' finally sets digital release date at Peacock after $427 million box office run
MOVIES

'Obsession' finally sets digital release date at Peacock after $427 million box office run

Curry Barker's record-breaking horror hit is now Focus Features' highest-grossing movie
7 hours ago
‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ is finally getting a reboot 11 years later but there's a catch
MOVIES

‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ is finally getting a reboot 11 years later but there's a catch

The franchise’s new owners, Big Shot Pictures, revealed an unconventional rollout strategy alongside a confirmed theatrical release window
7 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh play unlikely partners 'behind enemy lines' in latest 'Mayday' trailer
MOVIES

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh play unlikely partners 'behind enemy lines' in latest 'Mayday' trailer

'Mayday' features Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War action comedy set to premeire on Apple TV
12 hours ago
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ gets digital release date with bonus treat for fans
MOVIES

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ gets digital release date with bonus treat for fans

Apart from the movie, the home release will also feature some exciting behind-the-scenes content
13 hours ago
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ begins filming as Andy Serkis reprises his role in new teaser
MOVIES

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ begins filming as Andy Serkis reprises his role in new teaser

Warner Bros. unveils the first glimpse from ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ with Andy Serkis returning as Gollum
14 hours ago
Tony Gilroy’s music drama ‘Behemoth!’ starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde and more gets release date
MOVIES

Tony Gilroy’s music drama ‘Behemoth!’ starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde and more gets release date

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for ‘Behemoth!’ a new drama film from Tony Gilroy about a family of Los Angeles musicians.
22 hours ago
Warner Bros. finds new Ed and Lorraine Warren for ‘Conjuring’ prequel movie
MOVIES

Warner Bros. finds new Ed and Lorraine Warren for ‘Conjuring’ prequel movie

'The Conjuring: First Communion' brings Ed and Lorraine Warren back for another chilling case, hitting theaters soon.
1 day ago
Missed ‘The Long Walk’ in theaters? Stephen King’s dystopian thriller is now available to stream at home
MOVIES

Missed ‘The Long Walk’ in theaters? Stephen King’s dystopian thriller is now available to stream at home

The dystopian thriller follows a group of boys participating in a state-sponsored competition, but things are not as easy as they seem
1 day ago
Marvel reveals the runtime of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as its tickets prepare to go on sale
DUNE (2021)

Marvel reveals the runtime of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as its tickets prepare to go on sale

In a bid to compete with ‘Dune Part III’, Marvel has incorporated a brand-new feature for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.
1 day ago