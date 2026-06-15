Matt Reeves reveals exciting production update for ‘The Batman: Part II’

The sequel will hit theaters on October 1, 2027, nearly five years after the first film was released.

After a long wait, 'The Batman: Part II' has finally kicked off production in London. On June 13, director Matt Reeves shared the news on his social media with a photo of the film's slate. The post was captioned: "#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC: @E_Messerschmidt Here We Go…." In addition to London, filming is also set to take place in Liverpool, England, and in Glasgow, Scotland. Reeves is back to helm the film, which is a sequel to his 2022 hit 'The Batman.' He has also co-written the script with Mattson Tomlin.

The film was announced in April 2022, a month after 'The Batman' was released in theaters to an overwhelmingly positive response. However, the 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed work, and the movie's script was finalized just a year ago in June 2025. As a result, the release date was also pushed back twice, from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026. James Gunn, the co-chief of DC Studios, had previously addressed the long delay on Threads. "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films." 'The Batman: Part II' is now slated to release on October 1, 2027.

A look at Colin Farrell as The Penguin (Image Source: Instagram | @thebatman)

The cast for the DC sequel will see many actors reprising their roles from the first movie. Robert Pattinson will be seen as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin. Moreover, Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson joined the star-studded cast last month; however, their roles have been kept under wraps for now. Speculations were rife that Stan was set to play the tragic figure Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, while Johansson would appear as his wife, Gilda. But the latest rumors also point to Stan playing a psychopathic serial killer named Victor Zsasz, as the actor was recently photographed with a shaved head, fueling speculations that he will play Zsasz. In September 2025, Reeves had teased that the antagonist for 'The Batman: Part II' has "never really been done in a movie before," as per Variety, which lends credence to this theory, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

A look at Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright from 'The Batman' (Image Source: Instagram | @thebatman)

Additionally, 'Game of Thrones' star Charles Dance has also signed on to star in 'The Batman: Part II.' Although his role is not confirmed, the 79-year-old star will likely play Harvey's abusive and alcoholic father, Christopher Dent. The German actor Sebastian Koch, known to American audiences for his role in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies,' and the 'Atlanta' star Bryan Tyree Henry also joined the cast.