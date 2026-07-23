‘Primetime’ sets release date as Robert Pattinson sets to play ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen

Robert Pattinson leads A24's 2006-set drama about the making of 'To Catch a Predator' ahead of its Venice screening.

A24 has set a release date for 'Primetime,' its drama starring Robert Pattinson as journalist Chris Hansen. The announcement follows the film's selection for the Venice Film Festival, where it will screen before its nationwide theatrical rollout on September 25. Pattinson also produced the movie, which is set in 2006 during the rise of 'To Catch a Predator.' The announcement comes months after A24 unveiled the film's first teaser in May. 'Primetime' follows Hansen as he prepares to make television history through 'Dateline NBC's 'To Catch a Predator' investigations. Hansen worked with law enforcement and online decoys who posed as minors to confront men suspected of seeking sexual contact with children. The encounters were filmed and presented to viewers in a format that featured Hansen confronting the suspects before identifying himself as a 'Dateline NBC' correspondent.

'To Catch a Predator' began airing as part of 'Dateline NBC' in 2004, while many of its episodes were broadcast in 2006. The teaser offers only a limited look at Pattinson's transformation but confirms that he has adopted Hansen's voice and delivery for the role. It ends with 'The Batman' star identifying himself as Chris Hansen from 'Dateline NBC' and telling a suspect that he is about to become part of television history. A24 has not released a full plot breakdown, so it remains unclear which investigations or events from the program's run will appear in the movie.

Documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim directs 'Primetime' from a screenplay by Ajon Singh. The project marks Oppenheim's narrative feature directing debut after his work on documentaries, including 'Some Kind of Heaven' and the HBO series 'Ren Faire.' It is also Pattinson's first full feature-producing credit. Pattinson and Brighton McCloskey produced through their company Icki Eneo Arlo, alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone. Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers also star in the film. 'Primetime' marks Bridgers' feature acting debut, although details about her character have not been announced. A24 has also not disclosed the roles played by Wever and Gisondo. The film will screen at the Venice Film Festival before opening in theaters nationwide on September 25.