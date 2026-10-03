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Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ movie is finally in theaters, but here’s when you can stream it

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s psychological thriller ‘Verity’ brings Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel to streaming soon.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway in a still from 'Verity' — (Cover Image Source: Alisha Wetherill | @Amazon MGM Studios)
Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway in a still from 'Verity' — (Cover Image Source: Alisha Wetherill | @Amazon MGM Studios)

‘Verity’, the psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, arrived in theaters on October 2. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film adapts Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel about a writer who uncovers disturbing secrets while working for an injured bestselling author. The film is currently available in theaters, with its digital release date yet to be announced. Amazon Prime Video is expected to be its streaming home, although viewers will have to wait for an official confirmation before planning to watch it online. However, a listing on Prime Video does not necessarily mean the film is included in the subscription. Viewers should check the available options and price before paying to watch it. 

Dakota Johnson in a still from 'Verity'
Dakota Johnson in a still from 'Verity' — (Image Source: Alisha Wetherill | @Amazon MGM Studios)

The story follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett) to complete the remaining books in his wife’s successful thriller series. Verity Crawford (Hathaway), a bestselling author, is unable to continue her work after a car accident leaves her bedridden. Lowen moves into the Crawfords’ home to examine Verity’s notes and unfinished writing. While she is there, she comes across an unsettling manuscript that seems to show disturbing information about the author and her family.

The find makes Lowen see Verity in a different light, and she begins to wonder what actually happened before and after the accident. While Lowen becomes close to Jeremy, she finds it difficult to tell whether the manuscript is truthful. The film builds its suspense around uncertainty, trust, and the secrets concealed within the Crawford household. Showalter directs the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's story. His previous films include ‘The Big Sick’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and ‘The Idea of You’.

Dakota Johnson in a still from 'Verity'
Dakota Johnson in a still from 'Verity' — (Image Source: Alisha Wetherill | @Amazon MGM Studios)

Much of the film takes place inside the Crawfords’ lakeside home. The production used a real residence in Armonk, a hamlet north of Manhattan in New York. Danish designer Jens Quistgaard designed the house in the early 1960s for Martha and Ted Nierenberg, the founders of homeware brand Dansk. The property now operates as a wellness retreat called Beckoning Path. Its distinctive architecture, stone details, and secluded position beside the lake give the film a striking setting. The house also helps establish the isolation surrounding the Crawford family. Production designer Amy Williams told Architectural Digest that the property felt like a dream location for the film, despite its bold design. ‘Verity’ is now available in theaters. Fans have to wait a bit to watch it on Amazon Prime Video, as no date has been announced yet for streaming.

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