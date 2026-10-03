Do Anika and Carousel stay together? Tyler Perry’s ‘Doing Life’ ends with a heartwarming conclusion

‘Doing Life’, starring Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves, was released on Netflix on October 2

Tyler Perry's 'Doing Life' has moved many hearts with its emotional central love story. The movie follows Anika Morrison (Naomi Baker), a single mother, and Carousel White (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-con, who find themselves in an unlikely second-chance romance. Their story begins at Holloway Correctional, where a pregnant Anika works as a correctional officer while Carousel is locked up as an inmate. One day, violence erupts in the establishment, and Carousel saves both Anika and her unborn child. Sparks soon fly as they begin writing letters to each other. The challenge arrives when Carousel gets released, and the romance moves from paper to real life. Anika, now facing a decision about her romance with Carousel, is pushed by her sisters and mother to leave the relationship.

A still of Carousel from 'Doing Life' — (Image Source: Quantrell Colbert/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix)

Anika's older sisters, Lisa (Jasmine Sargent) and Trina (Karen Obilom), oppose the budding relationship due to their own unresolved experiences. The sisters grew up with an absent father, which makes them wary of the opposite gender. Trina is the most hostile towards the relationship, fearing that Carousel's criminal past will one day hurt Anika. Lisa is more empathetic, but remains uncomfortable with the situation. Cathy (Tamberla Perry), their mother, is also against the relationship because she thinks Anika deserves better. Anika understands their concerns but is also touched by how Carousel is rebuilding his life after incarceration. He is pursuing further education and is working towards his dream of attending law school. He is not doing all of this to convince Anika, but because he wants to get better. The ball remains in Anika's court as to whether she wants to be with him while he gets better.

A still of Anika and Cathy from 'Doing Life' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Eventually, the relationship causes a rift between the family, and Anika leaves to live with Carousel. However, Cathy's health forces her to return. This time, Carousel comes with her, who eventually wins Cathy over. Lisa later stops Trina from forcing Anika to do what she wants. Instead, she gives her sister the freedom to choose what she wants, and promises to be there for her. Lisa frees Anika from the burden of choosing between the man she loves and a family that would respect her judgment. She provides Anika with unconditional support. Anika eventually decides to remain with Carousel. Anika's companionship does not mean Carousel has become a transformed man. He needs to keep working for a better future to prove to Anika that she made the right call. The movie ends with Carousel funding Anika's nursing school education while he begins planning for a paralegal position. 'Doing Life' is currently streaming on Netflix.