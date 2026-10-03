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Jennifer Lawrence reunites with ‘No Hard Feelings’ director for a rom-com

Jennifer Lawrence is set to act and produce in an Apple Studios romantic comedy penned by Sophie Fleur de Bruijn
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Jennifer Lawrence attends Jennifer Lawrence In Conversation with Josh Horowitz: "Die My Love" at 92NY in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for ABA | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
Jennifer Lawrence attends Jennifer Lawrence In Conversation with Josh Horowitz: "Die My Love" at 92NY in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for ABA | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in and produce a comedy titled 'One Month Mark.' The much-in-demand project is now close to landing a director in the form of Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' collaborator, Gene Stupnitsky, according to Deadline. After Chernin won the movie's spec script, several high-profile actors and directors vied to participate in the project. Lawrence ultimately became the lead actress, with insiders calling her the perfect fit. Later, Apple Studios joined the team as producers. Stupnitsky is currently in final negotiations to direct the venture. Lawrence reportedly backed him for the opportunity, as she wanted to work with him again after 'No Hard Feelings.' The director is currently producing the Sony comedy 'Narcs.' He first came to attention as a writer, director, and executive producer on NBC's 'The Office,' for which he earned three Emmy nominations.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Sophie Fleur de Bruijn has penned the project's script. This will be her second collaboration with Apple after 'Early Action,' a comedy she sold to them last year. Its official logline reads, "She has never made it past a month in a relationship. He has never gone longer than a month without one." The project is being billed as a contemporary romantic comedy. Alongside Lawrence and Apple Studios, Chernin Entertainment's David Ready and Peter Chernin will also serve as producers. Lawrence's producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi is also on board in the same capacity for Excellent Cadaver. De Bruijn and Brady Fujikawa are being billed as executive producers. 

Gene posing for the camera
Gene posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @sweetbabygene)

The script had a lot of buzz when it first hit the market. Around 40 producers, including major production companies, independent financiers, and more, expressed interest. Several studios and streamers also gave unsolicited offers. Ultimately, Chernin won the intense auction and began work on the film. After director negotiations conclude, the team will likely focus on searching for Lawrence's co-star, which is also expected to attract attention from A-listers.

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