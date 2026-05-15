'Survivor 50' star Cirie Fields breaks silence on devastating blindside and future in the franchise

Cirie was one of the most strategic players in the show's latest season, and was betrayed by her closest ally

'Survivor 50' finally has its top 5 as the long-running competition series heads into its finale next week on May 20. Fans are sad that Cirie Fields won't be among the finalists competing for the $2 million cash prize. She was eliminated this Wednesday during Episode 12, alongside Rick Devens, and joined the jury as its 9th member. Cirie was the master strategist of 'Survivor 50' and used her past experiences to stay under the radar for as long as possible. Her tight alliance with Ozzy Lusth and Rizo Velovic was largely kept secret from the rest of the contestants. Following her exit, the 54-year-old nurse from New Jersey shared her thoughts about her game and the heartbreaking blindside that sent her home.

An image of Ozzy Lusth and Cirie Fields from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Dalton Ross)

Despite her alliance, Cirie continued to build strong bonds with other players, leading them to believe that she was on their side. However, Ozzy blew her cover when he revealed their ride-or-die game plan to Aubry. During her run, Cirie orchestrated Emily Flippen's elimination and protected Ozzy whenever his name popped up. However, after Ozzy's exit in Episode 11, Cirie found herself exposed and vulnerable. When Tiffany won immunity in Episode 12, Cirie knew that she had a target on her back. Her last-ditch effort to throw Aubry under the bus didn't work because her fate was sealed by then. With no idol to protect her, Cirie knew her time was up as she headed to the episode's second Tribal Council.

At the latest Tribal Council, Cirie was voted out 4-2. Joe, Rizo, Aubry, and Jonathan targeted her, while she and Tiffany gunned for Aubry. Rizo's vote became the final nail in her coffin. Had Rizo voted for Aubry, it would have led to a 3-3 tie, giving his closest ally another fighting chance. Nevertheless, Cirie doesn't hold grudges against the 25-year-old, calling him a "smart Survivor player," who understood that he didn't stand a chance at winning against her. "Rizo did what he thought he needed to do for his game. And I look at Rizo like when your children do something bad, you don't turn on them, you don't hate them. You might scold them or have a conversation with them, but you still love them, and that's how I feel about Rizo," she told Entertainment Weekly.

An image of Cirie and Rizo from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)

She went on to reveal that her 'Survivor 50' appearance will mark her last stint on the popular competition series. Cirie first shared the news in July 2025, when she told the same outlet that the show's milestone season would be her "swan song." When asked by the interviewer if she has more fight left in her for another season, Cirie responded, "I'll be 56 in July. I have received so much more than I bargained for from this 20, 21 year experience, Dalton. I don't really need to prove anything. When I get the title of 'the best to have never won,' all I hear is those first two words, the best. And that's good enough for me."

Cirie Fields as seen in 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)

Cirie made her 'Survivor' debut in 'Panama' (2006), where she finished in 4th place. She returned two years later for 'Micronesia' (2008), where she became the 2nd runner-up. In 'Heroes vs. Villains' (2010), she could only go as far as the 17th place and finished in the 6th place in 'Game Changers' (2017). She also starred in the Australian version of 'Survivor' called 'Australian Survivor: Australia V The World' (2025) and reached 4th place. Cirie will be part of the live finale, which will mark her final 'Survivor' appearance. Before closing out the interview, she mentioned that she's "excited to go to the finale," adding, "I can't wait. It can't come soon enough." The finale is slated to air at 8 p.m. ET on May 20 on CBS.