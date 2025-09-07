Colombian dance duo lit up the 'AGT' stage with a salsa routine that had Sofia Vergara dancing in her seat

A mid-performance outfit reveal had the 'AGT' crowd on their feet and Sofia Vergara screaming with excitement

Entering the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ with loud cheers, dancing duo Stefanny and Yeremy had Sofia Vergara excited as they told everyone that they were from Colombia. Vergara was then seen getting candid with the contestants, having a conversation in Spanish. However, when the translator said sentences in English, Vergara was heard saying, “Why is she talking in English?” Stefanny then told that she and Yeremy met each other a long time ago, because I was his dance teacher. Hearing this, Terry Crews was seen clapping. The translator then told what Stefanny said, “What we are bringing to you today, I think you are gonna like it because it has a lot of passion, spiciness, and flavour.”

According to Stefanny, she was on the ‘AGT’ to dedicate her act to all the Latinos worldwide, “but especially to this judge, who we love and we are doing this especially for you.” Hearing that Vergara gave out kisses. Wishing them good luck, Simon Cowell gave them the stage. Both Stefanny and Yeremy took their positions, and soon upbeat music began to play. With each beat, they changed their position. Holding each other's hands, they performed the act flawlessly. The dancing duo was magnificent as they wore black clothes that made them look even more captivating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

As Yeremy rolled Stefanny to his left, she posed like a professional and rolled to his left again. Looking at the act, Vergara had a smile on her face. Meanwhile, Cowell looked stunned as he had his eyes wide open. Next, Yeremy picked up Stefanny and danced in a circular motion on the stage. He picked her up again and later had her sit on the floor. Not much later, they hugged each other tightly on the stage and rolled around while standing. Next, they pulled the black clothes off and stripped to a golden outfit. This instant move had Vergara scream out of excitement. The judge also had her hands high in the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefanny Moreno (@stefannym)

This was also when Yeremy was seen throwing Stefanny high in the air, and when she came back, he held her upside down. Hearing the new and intriguing track, the ‘Modern Family’ actress was seen getting up from her seat and began to dance. To an intriguing Colombian track, not only did the contestants groove, but Veragra, too showed some authentic Colombian steps, as nostalgia hit her. The act picked up soon, as the tempo and the beat went up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefanny Moreno (@stefannym)

Stefanny and Yeremy were seen doing salsa, winning all the hearts with their performance. As the act concluded, the judges stood up and gave them thundering applause. “Bravo! “ yelled Vergara, as the duo bowed, thanking every one. “You could only trick me for a minute, I kind of thought what you were gonna do, and I am glad you did it, I am so proud of you for coming all the way,” to 'America's Got Talent.' According to Fandom, Stefanny and Yeremy earned a yes from all judges. While being an act that made everyone their fan, they were eliminated in the Semifinals.