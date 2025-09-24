Simon Cowell is not happy with Mel B’s ‘out of order’ comment on ‘AGT’ singer: ‘I’ve just…’

On Tuesday, September 23, the last group of finalists took the stage in a bid for the $1 million prize and the honor of 'AGT' Season 20 winner

The Season 20 finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ was packed with powerful performances, heartfelt moments, and one surprising on-air clash that left fans talking long after the show ended. On Tuesday, September 23, the last group of finalists took the stage in a bid for the $1 million prize and the winner title. Among the standouts was singer-songwriter Micah Palace. He has been one of the season’s breakout stars ever since Simon Cowell hit his Golden Buzzer for him earlier in the competition. For his final performance, Palace delivered a medley of his original songs, ‘Spanglish’ and ‘No Sabo.’

The crowd inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium responded with cheers and dancing, clearly feeding off his party-like energy. The judges’ reactions, however, weren’t entirely in sync. Sofía Vergara applauded Palace for making a smart song selection, while Howie Mandel noted that the performance didn’t quite measure up to his earlier ones. Mel B, however, chose to offer a different perspective. The former 'Spice Girl' acknowledged that the performance had strong entertainment value but quickly shifted her feedback toward character and professionalism.

“I just wanna give you a few words of advice: you've got to be nice to everybody, the crew, the people that dress you,” Mel told Palace. “‘Cause if not, you're gonna meet them on the way back down, anyway.” The remark immediately raised eyebrows, both in the theater and at home. Cowell, clearly taken aback, leaned in and asked, “What do you mean?” Mel did not elaborate, and before the moment could escalate further, Mandel stepped in with his critique of Palace’s performance, moving the show forward. But Cowell wasn’t done. After Mandel finished speaking, Cowell interrupted host Terry Crews to clarify his stance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Palacio (@micahpalace)

As quoted by The US Sun, “I've just gotta butt in here,” he announced. “I've seen you, Micah, backstage, and this is my own perspective. You've been really polite and sweet to everybody. So, that was out of order.” The crowd erupted into applause, and many audience members were seen nodding in agreement with Cowell’s defense. Palace himself handled the moment with grace. Smiling, he thanked his the Spice Girls legend for instilling in him the importance of respecting others. He went on to apologize if he had ever unintentionally offended anyone, emphasizing that kindness has always been one of his core values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Behind the scenes, sources told People that Mel B’s intention was not to criticize Palace personally but to share advice she herself had once received early in her career. According to the source, Mel considered it valuable guidance for any young artist in the industry. Still, the on-air exchange became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, briefly overshadowing the performances themselves. Regardless of the tension, Palace’s performance left a strong impression and kept him firmly in the running for the season’s top prize. Whether or not he wins, the young singer has already proved himself as a rising star with a bright future. As of now, representatives for NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and Mel B have not issued further statements about the exchange.