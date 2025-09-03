A nervous singer stepped onto ‘AGT’ — and his Lady Gaga cover had the judges on their feet in seconds

Alfie Andrew was one of the youngest contestants on ‘AGT’, impressing the judges with his larger-than-life performance.

Having a sweet emotion on his face, Alfie Andrew stepped onto the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Sharing details, Andrew mentioned he was from Manchester, England. Heidi Klum, meanwhile, tried to guess if he was a comedian. However, to everyone’s intrigue, Andrew stated that he was going to sing that night. When Klum asked how he was feeling on the big stage, Andrew explained he was a bit nervous. “Can I say something?” Simon Cowell jumped in.

He continued, “The way you’ve dressed, you are so cool. Honestly, I think it just works. You look super super cool.” When asked about his background, Andrew stated, “My dad works with cars, and then my mom does like nails and stuff.” Moments later, a refreshing tune was heard, with the judges instantly guessing the Season 18 performance to be a rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand.’ “Hold my hand, everything will be okay,” were the first words everyone heard. This was also when Cowell was seen paying his attention to the soothing voice of Andrew.

While the song began as it should have, being soft and slow, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ track slowly ascended into heightened emotions as Andrew sang, “I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long?” He had a shaky voice and then sang the high notes, “To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleeding.” With his voice being an exact match to that of the singer and actress, the audience was seen enjoying the slow and soothing tune.

“So cry tonight,” were the lyrics where Andrew took everyone by shock. With the audience cheering out loud, he sang, “But don't you let go of my hand; You can cry every last tear.” As Andrew sang, “Hold my hand, hold my; Hold my hand, my hand; I'll be right here, hold my hand,” Terry Crews was seen enjoying the act, from backstage, standing next to Andrew's aunt. As Andrew took even higher notes, Sofia Vergara was seen clapping and cheering for the act with all her energy. The performance had great variation that dazzled every person sitting in the theatre.

As soon as he was done presenting his talent on stage, the judges were seen getting up from their seats and cheering for Andrew. According to Fandom, Andrew earned four yeses from the judges, advancing into the next rounds. He was eliminated in the Semifinals of 'AGT,' finishing in the top 5 contestants. In his Semifinal act, Andrew performed One Direction's 'You & I.' Even this time, he earned a standing ovation from all four judges. While being a fan favorite, he did not receive enough votes to enter the top 3 contestants. Andrew was eliminated along with Ryland. Today, Andrew is still pursuing music. He is known to upload videos of himself practicing in a jam room or a studio. Andrew is highly active on Instagram.