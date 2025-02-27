Kourtney Kardashian was unhappy when a TV host asked her about Kim and she made it very evident

Uh oh! Kourtney Kardashian pretends to freeze on live TV after an interviewer asks about her sister Kim Kardashian's 2016 robbery incident

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have always had a competitive relationship, whether playful or tense. When Kourtney feels overlooked—especially if she thinks Kim is taking credit for her ideas—she doesn’t hold back. Sometimes she voices her frustration, other times her actions say it all. One such moment occurred during an appearance on 'Today Extra'.

In 2016, Kourtney appeared on the show to promote her collaboration with Manuka Doctor, a skincare brand from New Zealand that specializes in products made with Manuka honey and bee venom. However, things took an awkward turn when host David Campbell focused on Kim instead. At the time, Kim had been robbed at gunpoint in Paris, where nearly $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen, as per Vanity Fair. The traumatic incident reportedly left her with PTSD after being tied up during the robbery.

Campbell, wanting an update on Kim's well-being, started the interview by asking, "You should know that the people of Australia and of our show were very empathetic about what happened and very horrified, so we were wondering, how is everyone going and how is Kim doing?" Kourtney responded with a brief "Umm...what?" and then fell silent, staring off into the distance. Confused by her reaction, Campbell asked, "I'm sorry, is there someone talking to you? I'm just wondering how Kim is doing?" Still, Kourtney remained silent.

After an awkward pause, Campbell commented, "I think she's blanking me. She's totally blanking me on that question. She could just say her sister's fine. We just said we're very concerned and we were onside and we hope that everyone's fine." Realizing the interview was not progressing, Campbell decided to end it. "Anyway, we thank Kourtney for her time this morning." However, things took an unexpected turn after the commercial break when Kourtney returned, explaining that "technical difficulties" had caused her silence.

Kourtney then addressed Kim’s situation, saying, "I think she has a big supportive family and I know that, like all of the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family and that's what family is all about." Rather than holding any resentment, Campbell acknowledged Kourtney for coming back to answer the questions. "I understand you guys are the Kardashians," he said. "It's hard to always preach and ask questions and there will be people protecting you. For you to come on and come back to us is a testament to you," as per Entertainment Weekly.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu)

Fans were left divided after this bizarre moment, sparking a debate online on whether what she did was right or not. One fan commented on the Youtube video's comments section saying, "She could have said no comment when Kris says don’t talk about Kim. She just sits there and stares out into space." Another speculated, "She was told not to answer!!" A YouTube user hilariously commented, "She's a robot. LOL." Meanwhile one said, "Yeah if you listen closely someone's telling her not to answer so she's not being rude." "If I was a big wig celebrity I’d do creepy stuff all the time on camera just to mess with the conspiracy theorists," commented a viewer.