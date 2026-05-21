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'Will Trent' fan-favorite star shares emotional farewell message after devastating finale fate

'Will Trent' star shared his gratitude on social media following a heartbreaking finale that will reset the story's dynamics.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Erika Christensen and Ramon Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Wilford Harewood)
A still of Erika Christensen and Ramon Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Wilford Harewood)

One of ABC's most popular procedural shows, 'Will Trent,' delivered a devastating season finale. The episode 'Be of Service,' which aired on May 5, left fans heartbroken after the sudden death of one of the show’s most beloved characters, Dr. Seth McDale. Scott Foley, who played the character for the last two seasons, shared a heartfelt farewell message on social media, reflecting on his time with the cast, crew, and fans of the show. The actor shared a picture on Instagram of himself holding a special memento he received after his farewell from the series.

A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Lynsey Weatherspoon)
A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Lynsey Weatherspoon)

Foley is holding up a photo of his name in its opening credits, which also feature Bluebell the Chihuahua, who plays Will Trent's beloved companion, Betty. Foley added an emotional caption to the photo, "What a wonderful gift to receive after a wonderful experience on #willtrent. Thanks to the cast and crew, the writers, and creators who made the experience so special. This will surely make my wife and daughter say “Aww” each time they pass by, and really, that’s enough for me." Dr. Seth McDale succumbed to internal injuries after a car accident in the season finale. 

His unfortunate death coincided with his partner, Angie, giving birth to their daughter, Edie. The couple was heading to the hospital when a car crashed into them. Seth helped Angie and the other driver, but at the hospital, it was revealed that he himself suffered massive bruising on his ribs, which ultimately led to his death. Will, who had been dealing with his own grief over Amanda's death, stepped up and introduced himself to the baby as 'Uncle Will.' He gently promises Edie, "I will be here, slightly terrified. I'm probably going to mess up some, but I will make sure you are okay. I'll make sure that you feel safe and loved. I'll be like your Betty, just less demanding. Deal?"

A still from the Season 4 finale of 'Will Trent' (Image Credit: @rodriguezramon | Instagram)
A still from the Season 4 finale of 'Will Trent' (Image Credit: @rodriguezramon | Instagram)

Showrunner and executive producer Liz Heldens shared her thoughts behind these major changes with TV Insider. "Going into season 5, it just really felt like we needed a reset and some new energy and some new dynamics," she explained. "These were really hard and emotional decisions for the writers. There was a lot of back-and-forth in the room, but eventually we did what we thought was best for the future of the show." The episode's final moments offered a glimpse of what fans can expect in the upcoming season. Several months after Seth's death, Will and Angie return to the GBI and APD, respectively. They are informed of an active s*x-trafficking ring by APD detectives Ormewood and Franklin. Will is set to pair up with Ormewood to investigate the case, which might involve some very powerful people. 'Will Trent' Season 5 is expected to arrive on ABC in early 2027.

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