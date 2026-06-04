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Shawn Hatosy reveals his character's fate amid ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 cast shake up: ‘Dr Abbott will...’

Shawn Hatosy addresses speculations regarding his character's exit from HBO media drama 'The Pitt'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Still of Jack in 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Warrick Page/HBO Max)
Still of Jack in 'The Pitt' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Warrick Page/HBO Max)

'The Pitt' may have ended its Season 2 back in April, but its fandom has not stopped discussing the show. Recently, they began debating heavily about Shawn Hatosy's exit from the upcoming season of the show. For those unaware, Hatosy plays Dr. Jack Abbot in the acclaimed HBO series. He works as an attending physician in the emergency department at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The attending once worked as a combat medic in the Afghanistan War and lost his leg during that time. He shares a close bond with Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), the Chief of Emergency Medicine. Since his debut in Season 1, Hatosy has garnered acclaim for his turn as Dr. Jack Abbot in the show. He took home the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Still of Robby and Jack in 'The Pitt' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Warrick Page/HBO Max)
Still of Jack in 'The Pitt' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Warrick Page/HBO Max)

On platforms like Reddit and TikTok, viewers are speculating that the breakout character may not return. Many fans believe his limited day-shift role could reduce his presence in future seasons. He typically appears during the show's day-shift setting as a Tactical EMS (TEMS) medic. Fans are concerned that since Dr. Abbot is not part of the main team, he will be phased out. The show is committed to giving a realistic portrayal of a teaching hospital, as per THR. It might not be possible to accurately depict him balancing his job as a TEMS medic and a night-shift attending. The series has already seen notable departures, including Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins and Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan.

Abbot
by u/kralc96 in ThePitt

The actor has now clarified that he will indeed be returning. "We start in a couple of weeks, and I haven’t even read the episode. It hasn’t been sent, but I know that I’m going back,” Hatosy, 50, shared with Us Weekly on May 31. He also reacted to viral fan theories regarding his exit. “Come on, Abbot will be back,” Hatosy added. “That place wouldn’t function that night without Abbot."  He also backed the night-shift spin-off idea that has been doing the rounds in the fandom. “I think it’s a no-brainer. Obviously, I don’t want to dilute or take anything away from what’s happening on The Pitt, but you know that there are wonderful characters. There’s a whole other universe in the night. There’s a tone shift,” he explained. Still of Robby and Jack in 'The Pitt' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Warrick Page/HBO Max)

He continued, "I think down the road it’s a no-brainer. There’s also a crew and a set that’s sitting there while we’re off that could be utilized. So — in my mind — I think it makes a lot of sense, of course."

The audience last saw Dr. Abbot encouraging Robby to seek professional help for his issues. Hatosy is looking forward to seeing how season 3 unfolds after such an emotional conclusion to Season 2. Both seasons of 'The Pitt' are currently streaming on HBO Max.  

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